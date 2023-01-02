LAS VEGAS – Also this year the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, from January 5 to 8, will showcase the best of technology in every area, with great attention also to automotive applications. In fact, a car that becomes increasingly electric, connected and digital represents an almost endless development sector for new hi-tech solutions.

Among the most eagerly awaited innovations is the first really working prototype of theaska steering wheel car, presented so far only in project form by the American start-up. It is a vehicle the size of a large SUV, which can normally be driven on the road with speeds of up to 110 km/h and can also fly, with vertical take-off capability, and then land back on the road. A kind of dream that could come true, therefore, that of the flying car that does not require dedicated infrastructure but takes off and lands on the road like in a cartoon. Traction and flight are ensured by electric motors and lithium batteries, accompanied by a petrol internal combustion engine for supplementary recharging of the accumulators.





Among the car brands, the presentation of the new prototype is eagerly awaited Bmw i Vision, which should reveal many features of the future Neue Klasse platform, intended for the electric models of the Munich brand that will hit the market from 2025 onwards. Greater fast recharging capacity, improved range, evolution of the engine management system for an unprecedented driving experience are the more or less announced features. There Volkswagen will unveil in Las Vegas the large sedan of the ID electric family, awaited with the name of ID.7. However, the model could give a zero-emission future to the historic denomination of the brand’s sedans, much loved in America, surprisingly called Volkswagen e-Passat.





Attention paid inside the passenger compartment by theAudiwhich will unveil the new augmented reality headset Holoride, to be worn when traveling by car and not driving. As passengers, therefore, or as guests of a fully self-driving vehicle. The viewer is capable of adapting the virtual environment to the real sensations of the road, such as curves or accelerations.

The new Swedish brand Polestar will focus on technology SmartEye for monitoring the driver’s alertness and health conditions. Combined with the vehicle’s automatic driving capability, the system is able to pull the car over to the side of the road in complete safety in the event of the driver becoming ill.





Also there Bosch looks at safety inside the passenger compartment, proposing a clear improvement in the management of all pre-crash technologies and new algorithms for autonomous driving in addition to the technology RideCare companion, intended for those who use the car to transport strangers (as in the case of taxis or paid services with private cars available in the USA). The RideCare companion is able to detect dangerous situations and activate the automatic emergency call in case of need. There Mercedes chooses the CES in Las Vegas to update its electrification strategy, while the American brands of the group Stellantis Dodge, Chrysler e Ram they bring updates to their EVs coming to the US market to the show.

Great attention to technology for the brand’s return to the American market Peugeotwhich thanks to the concept Inception will make a preview of the future version of the i-Cockpit digital instrumentation, the undisputed protagonist of the brand’s advanced image in Europe. The presence of the Korean companies Hyundai and Kia is entirely oriented towards the world of new high-tech companies. The protagonist of this work of attracting new ideas and talents is the project Zero1Onewhich brings to the fore ten projects with high technological and digital content by as many start-ups.