From Formula 1 to horse riding, Aston Martin is a partner of the Piazza di Siena competition

ROME – Not just any partnership but an “Official high-performance partner”, the one signed between Aston Martin and the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation. In short, a high-performance, five-star collaboration, such as the “Csio di Roma Piazza di Siena – Master Fratelli d’Inzeo 2023”, of which the British sport luxury brand will be a sponsor for the next two years. On the other hand, the official international horse show in Rome, which this year celebrates its 90th edition, is one of the most important international sporting events with a long tradition taking place in Italy and its stage attracts spectators from all over the world.







The competition, scheduled until Sunday 28 May, takes place in the grassy ellipse of Piazza di Siena, inside the park of Villa Borghese and the partnership with Aston Martin is part of the celebrations for the 110th anniversary of the birth of the brand. In addition to the display of the brand on the podium and on the race track, there are three supercars: two DBX 707s, the most powerful super SUV in the world, and exclusively for the public in Rome, the long-awaited new DB12 sports car, just unveiled at Cannes Film Festival, replacing the current DB11.







By virtue of the partnership with the Fise, from this year the pairing that will win the show jumping competition on Friday (which will act as a prologue to the Nations Cup), will thus win the new Aston Martin Cup, an unprecedented trophy sponsored by the English car manufacturer .

The horse show represents an ideal showcase for relaunching Aston Martin’s presence in Italy and in Rome, territories in which the brand wants to make a comeback by expanding its presence in a market that has always been the scene of high performance luxury supercars. “Aston Martin wants to once again be a protagonist in a strategic market such as the Italian one, where values ​​such as excellence, attention to detail, the pursuit of quality together with the highest performance are the basis of customer requests – underlined Renato Bisignani , head of global marketing and communications of Aston Martin Lagonda – This is why we intend to strengthen our ties with Italy, expanding our presence in the area and consolidating investments to strengthen our growth strategy. The collaboration with the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation also fits into this logic: a great pride, since the Roman stage of the Competition represents an event of great prestige and exclusivity, just like our cars, which for 110 years have been a point of reference in the ultra-luxury high-performance sports segment”. The event offers the public intense days of challenges that will see the participation of world equestrian stars, from number 1 in the FEI ranking, Henrik von Eckermann, to the stainless Martin Fuchs up to the amazons Laura Kraut and Jessica Springsteen, the evening pole, to conclude with the unmissable Caroselli of the boys of San Raffaele, Lancieri di Montebello, and of the 4th Regiment. (Maurilio Rigo)