from going to the front to the success of Garro

It cost him a lot, but Talleres, towards the end, managed to achieve a tight and long-suffering 1-0 victory against Huracán, in Parque Patricios with a goal from David Romero with five to go, which, although surely it will not allow him to discount the difference in points that River has, at least it helped him to postpone his cry of champion.

The victory also has an added value, because it consolidated it in second place in the general and annual tables, which at the end of the season will allow it, if sustained, to qualify for the Copa Liberadores 2024.

Talleres quickly targeted the Globo goal, with all of its midfield active and ambitious, with Valoyes and Ortegoza very active on the right, with good projections from Benavídez and Garro focused on finding the best-placed teammate. The “T” forced the local to back down and outline some response against.

At 10 and 13m he almost had it, with individual breaks by the Colombian behind Benítez’s back and whose low crosses were intercepted by Tobio, before Nahuel Bustos could connect them to the goal.

His upward pressure generated fissures in the home base, but Talleres could not score fast, which he had been looking for, and Huracán thus had room to better accommodate himself and try to reach Herrera, through some attack from Cóccaro. But he did it by appealing to his strong leg and demanding Tobio to the limit, who was reprimanded, forced to close against the world.

But it was precisely Cóccaro, at 31m, who in a counter start by Gauto complicated Palacios, who was booked for shirting him and pushing him out of the area when he got away. It was a wake-up call, in a defensive sector in which the central youth player had no footing.

After the visit was losing offensive consistency, the ball did not reach Valores and Huracán finished the first half better, more orderly behind and with a greater incidence of Hezze in the offensive evolution.

Huracán started the ST ambitious, projecting Gómez on the right and making it difficult for the “T” on that band. It was difficult for Albiazul to have the ball in the middle and in that bid Villagra, reprimanded, lost more of the ball than he recovered it. Talleres was losing control of the party, it got messy and the Globe took advantage of it.

He became the owner of the ball and only lacked depth to specify a couple of arrivals that he had, like that of Cóccaro at 22m, when the striker requested a penalty for an alleged foul from Portillo, which did not exist.

But Talleres emerged from the slump in the final stretch of the game. Garro woke up again and starred, at 40m, in the decisive play of the match. He stole a ball from ex-Belgrano Joaquín Novillo at the door of the area, he saw David Romero, who had replaced Bustos, arrive only in the middle, and “el Rulo” billed, in the first one he had. And two minutes later, the striker from Corrientes missed the chance of the second.

Afterwards, there was only room for a great save by Herrera, which prevented the tie for the Globo and ensured a very important victory for the “T”.

The TV summary of Talleres’ victory against Huracán in the 2023 Professional League

The best photos of Talleres’ triumph over Huracán in the 2023 Professional League

Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Workshops visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the 2023 Professional League. (Federico López Claro) Talleres visited Huracán, on the 25th date of the Professional League 2023. (Federico López Claro) Rodrigo Garro, starter in Talleres against Huracán. (Federico López Claro / The Voice).◂▸