From health misinformation to fake news on current cases, tomorrow the curtain will rise on “Sorrento d’Autore”

Three days of discussion and interviews with great figures from the world of institutions, politics, the media, science and culture, to address crucial issues for our country.

Tomorrow, Friday 6 October, the first edition of Sorrento D’Autore starts, the cultural event promoted by Vis Factor and curated by Valentina Fontana, with the patronage of the Municipality of Sorrento. At the center of the debate are the “new barbarians”, whose anomalous waves are producing fast and profound mutations, too often now unpredictable and unshakable.

The event will bring together the protagonists of this ever-changing world in the Council Room of the Municipality of Sorrento: bold writers, doctors on the front line, political leaders, journalists, courageous magistrates, people involved in the field. We will talk about health and climate emergencies, from possible solutions to the economic and social crisis, passing through major news events. With a narrative thread which, starting from the unexpected accelerations that these events have taken on in recent months and years, traces a path in which fake news, denial, misdirection, violence, addictions, crime, youth and social hardship emerge as a consequence of these rapid mutations and sudden.

Tomorrow, Friday 6th from 6.30pmafter greetings from the Mayor of Sorrento Massimo Coppola, the journalist Sabrina Scampini will host the meeting «Invisible enemies – Eco anxieties and a new world, health, viruses and fake news»: a dialogue on the climate emergency with Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of ‘Environment and Energy Security, Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region, Chicco Testa, President of Assoambiente, Alfonso Pecoraro Scanio, former Minister of the Environment, and Filippo Sotgiu, activist of Fridays For Future.

Following the focus on the health emergency will feature Matteo Bassetti, Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital in Genoa with his latest book «Pinocchi in scrubs. Don’t joke about health.” The evening will continue with the biting irony of Federico Palmaroli, aka Osho, author of the book «Come dice dice. A year of satire.” Laura Sgrò, lawyer for Emanuela Orlandi’s family and author of the book – Looking for Emanuela, will close on the topic of fake news. The hidden truths and the new investigations into the Vatican’s role in the Orlandi case – revealing the secrets of an investigation that has still not found a solution after forty years.

Social emergencies, news stories and major investigations will be at the center of the second evening, Saturday 7 October, hosted by journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi. From 6.30pm, the director of Il Giornale Alessandro Sallusti, with his new book «Giorgia’s version», will take stock of the first year of the Meloni Government by telling anecdotes and truths about the Premier.

Followed by Don Maurizio Patriciello, the parish priest of the Parco Verde di Caivano who is making history for his fight against the Camorra, with Francesco Piccinini, first director of the FanPage editorial case and with the Neapolitan writer Alessandro Iovino.

To close Saturday evening, the all-round interview with Nicola Gratteri, the new Chief Prosecutor of Naples, who has always been on the front line and without compromise.

Last appointment of Sorrento D’Autore, Sunday 8 October at 11 in Piazza Tasso, with Giuseppe Cruciani and his new book «Coppie. Stories of desire and transgression.” The host of La Zanzara will take us into the unstable balance of relationships, accompanied by Sabrina Scampini and the poetic transgression of the journalist and writer Annarita Briganti.

«Our city becomes the center of culture for three days, confirming itself as a hub of attraction for large-scale events», comments the Mayor of Sorrento, Massimo Coppola. «Welcoming great figures from the institutional, political, cultural and media world, and doing so for such an important opportunity for discussion, certainly adds prestige to Sorrento, but also offers a precious opportunity to our citizens, especially the younger ones, to understand how to deal with a rapidly evolving historical era like the one we live in.”

«With this first edition of Sorrento D’Autore we want to enter into the concrete dynamics of these sudden mutations that are invading us, opening a reflection on a world that changes faster than we are able to understand at first sight – explains Valentina Fontana, founder of Vis Factor, which with the D’Autore project has been curating exhibitions in the most exclusive symbolic places in Italy for over 10 years. We will do it with those who are really active in the field in the face of these waves of new barbarians and with the aim of actively involving the new generations who will be protagonists of the future of our country in the debate.” Media partner of the event Skuola.net

