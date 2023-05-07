From her seed farm, this biologist explodes flowers and more flowers in the Andean region

Pirén López Alaniz, in the middle of his gardens.

If a plant is bothered by something, it cannot leave or run away. What does it give you to do? Stay still and know how to wait. A cherry seed, for example, can wait up to a hundred years before deciding to jump outside. Some plants die for a while until things get better. There are trees that let a part of them die to be reborn in another direction.

It is that if we paid more attention to plants, say some biologists, we would learn more about patience, dedication, perseverance and humility. To the prevailing values ​​of speed, immediacy and maximization of benefits, the plants of a garden teach us about care, contemplation and the sensorial aspects of beauty. “There is no better philosophical life than cultivating your own garden,” wrote Voltaire, the father of the Enlightenment.

Who walks with this thought through Patagonia is Piren Lopez Alaniz (35), a biologist who knew how to create The swallows (Andean region) a family farming project, “country garden”next to his partner Simón Van Den Heedeagricultural engineer.

You have to see Pirén to agree that he is perhaps one of the people who incorporates the most colors, fragrances and sensations into Patagonia… Yes, in our Patagonia reds, fuchsias, blues, yellows, oranges also explode , he embroidered them…. She is in love with the cultivation of flowers. So much so that her seed farm is one more attraction for those who visit Puelo and its surroundings.

Pirén López is a native of Alto Valle. Her childhood began in Balsa Las Perlas on the banks of the Limay River and then her family also moved, near the river, to a house in the city of Neuquén to start school. “I have memories of bare feet among the stones, many siesta afternoons reading novels under the willows in the patio, and playing in the streets with the neighborhood boys, where a car passed only once in a while and the only sidewalk with ceramics was from a neighbor from the other block who let us ride in rollers. The love for nature was transmitted by my family in such a daily way as learning to wash our hands or tidy the room, it was simply part of our life”.

Pirén with his partner and business partner, Simón Van Den Heede, planting.

And with that imprint, at the age of 15 he moved with his mother and brothers to the Andean region, “land of Andean dreams, forests and a landscape that conquered us from the first day. There I began to “put my hands in the ground”, and it was a one-way road. We started the first garden with Simón back in 2006, as soon as we got engaged. There are those who have appointments to go for ice cream, we had appointments to go to the mountains and to garden (he laughs). With him I learned about the world of seeds, breakfast, irrigation and all the challenges that arise in between when you want to grow your own food. The next turning point in my history with plants was that I took a gardening course with a great friend and nurseryman in the Mallín Ahogado area. That experience made it clear to me that I wanted to study something related to the subject.”

At that time, careers such as Landscape Design or Nursery Courses were only possible in big cities like Buenos Aires and she did not want to go so far from the mountains.

“So I found Biological Sciences in Bariloche, determined to study about plants. The course turned out to have a more academic profile than I initially imagined, but I was very excited to learn about so much biological diversity and ecology. I did my degree, we went on a trip to New Zealand to work and learn about other cultures, and I came back to apply for a postgraduate degree. I got the scholarship, in which I worked on the study of native herbs that colonize disturbed environments (fires and road slopes) to generate basic information for ecological restoration activities », he comments.

«In research tasks I always had an applied approach; he wanted the information generated to “be useful for something” and provide answers to specific problems in our society. During that scholarship I learned a lot about nursery trials, seeds and their germination, and it was very enriching. But he also had his troubles, he began to decide that scientific research was not the path he wanted to follow. And that brought us back to Simón’s farm in Paraje Las Golondrinas (Lago Puelo-Chubut), to reactivate it and think about a productive project, which took the name of Jardín de Campo shortly after.”

Let’s talk about this project.

-During a first stage we dedicated ourselves to producing organic vegetables with weekly distribution of bags locally. And little by little the flowers were “gaining ground” in the project. I began to realize that it was not so easy to get varied and quality flower seeds for this area, and that we depended to a great extent on buying seeds from agricultural or fodder stores, which came from growing areas very different from ours. It was there that my idea of ​​producing organic flower seeds took shape, and I began the first season working at the scale of flowerbeds and some terraces. And it was enough to start with the project for me to fall madly in love with growing flowers.

The path of “Jardín de Campo”, in Las Golondrinas, Chubut.

We have taken the project to a larger scale since last year, in the spring of 2022, when we created our beloved “field of flowers”: the largest area of ​​our farm dedicated to this type of production, both to obtain seeds and cut flowers ( flowers for bouquets and other types of creations). The aesthetics that flowers have in themselves and the joy they transmit led us to add visits to the farm as part of the proposal. We live in a place with a large tourist influx, and we thought it was nice to add an activity to families who come to enjoy the mountains and their way of life. This last summer the field of flowers continued to grow in area and variety of species, and it was a wonderful experience to see how flowers are an excuse to meet and enjoy. For example, an event arose with local plastic artists who came to paint on the farm while we held a vegetable print workshop.

View of the farm where the Pirén enterprise operates.

On the other hand, once again entrenched in the project, I began with a fundamental leg in the project, which is to transmit and exchange knowledge for the cultivation of plants. The idea is to accompany those people who want a garden full of flowers and don’t know how to start, so that they gain confidence and begin the adventure of growing them from seeds, bulbs, etc. The truth is that it is one of the most recent activities in Jardín de Campo, and nowadays being able to work online has brought us closer to very nice people from all over the country, with great enthusiasm for gardening.

After listening to Pirén it is clear that the backbone of the project are flowers and from there they arise:

* a productive part (seeds and flowers for bouquets)

* an educational part (courses and workshops) and

* a part of agrotourism experiences (which includes a tour of the field of flowers and the orchard, a moment that not only transmits information about the flowers and their curiosities but also their philosophy regarding the way of doing agriculture with a focus on the biodiversity of species and soil care).

View of the house of Pirén and Agustín, in “Jardín de Campo”

