The new OHH cosmetics collection will be available from April 20 in more than 2,000 stores and online! by H&M Beauty: ten essential vegan products for your everyday beauty routine, from a gentle and easy-to-use razor to a hydrating body cream suitable for all body types designed for Generation Z.

The line celebrates individuality, acceptance of one’s body and freedom of expression for each of us. “Beauty products won’t solve all our problems, but they can help us overcome some more easily. I believe that our superheroes will help to cope better with everyday life – explains Johanna Lissmats, band manager of the OHH line! -. We know how important it is to feel comfortable and confident in your body.”

And he adds: «We decided to launch OHH! because we lacked a line that spoke to the younger ones. We wanted to create a brand that not only communicates happiness and fun, but has products that are easy to use every day. We hope that the market appreciates the quality of the formulas and the message we want to give».

