From Jeanne Lanvin to Nancy Cunard: The Enduring Legacy of Lanvin in Fashion and Art

Lanvin’s Fall 2024 Collection Pays Tribute to Influential Women

For centuries, Lanvin has played a significant role in shaping modern life art and fashion. From its birthplace on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris to the present day, the brand has been a prominent figure in the industry, creating a legacy that has transcended time and cultural eras.

The upcoming Fall 2024 collection from Lanvin draws inspiration from Nancy Cunard, a highly influential woman of her time. Despite the lack of documented history between Jeanne Lanvin and Nancy Cunard, both women resonated at the intersection of fashion and art, making a lasting impact on the industry.

Nancy Cunard, an intellectual and patron of the arts, dedicated herself to advocating for racial equality and social justice. Her unique style, blending masculine tailoring with bohemian romance, continues to influence fashion to this day. Lanvin’s Fall 2024 collection incorporates elements of Cunard’s style, with a focus on sharp tailoring, elegant sportswear, and carefully embellished eveningwear.

The collection also pays homage to Cunard’s influence in accessories and ready-to-wear. Lanvin is quietly innovating in various categories, including expanding leather goods products and launching formal shoes, while continuing to promote the brand’s development in special categories within the luxury field.

Whether it’s Jeanne Lanvin or Nancy Cunard, both women are seen as interpreters of Lanvin’s story. Their avant-garde attitudes, commitment to giving substance to their style, and consistent self-expression have contributed to Lanvin’s enduring legacy in the fashion world. The Fall 2024 collection serves as a tribute to these influential women and their impact on modern fashion.