A fund of 300 million to protect the planet’s biodiversity, increasingly at risk: this is the figure of the Climate Fund for Nature, a project launched by the Kering and L’Occitane groups (1.6 billion euros in revenues in 2021) on of Cop15, the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, in Montreal, Canada.

The groups will therefore make available up to 300 million resources to protect and restore biodiversity: 140 million have already been allocated, and the fund, which will be managed by Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers dedicated to sustainable investments, is now open to new subscriptions. According to the United Nations, by 2030 investments in programs that can protect nature should at least triple, to quadruple by 2050, an acceleration that corresponds to over 10 trillion dollars, corresponding to approximately 674 billion allocated each year.

The fund will become operational starting from the first quarter of 2023, and among its activities there will also be support for farmers towards regenerative practices and generate benefits for the community, with a special focus dedicated to female empowerment. The projects will mostly develop in the countries where the investors procure their raw materials, with measurable processes at each stage.

“The Climate Fund for Nature offers the luxury and beauty industry the opportunity to have a large-scale impact,” commented Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability and Institutional Affairs Officer at Kering. Innovative financing mechanisms are crucial to channel the necessary investments towards solutions that can reverse the decline of biodiversity by 2030 and at the same time impact climate change, which is closely linked to biodiversity. We invite other companies to join this ambitious initiative».

“With our planet facing its most serious climate and biodiversity crisis ever, L’Occitane Group is proud to join forces with Kering and Mirova to scale up action against the degradation of nature, which provides us with resources and services – said Adrien Geiger, Chief Sustainability Officer of the L’Occitane group and director of L’Occitane en Provence -. As we reduce our emissions, the Climate Fund for Nature will help us continue to support projects that encourage regenerative practices, benefiting nature and communities.”