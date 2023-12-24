From “Leaves in the Wind” to the new Miyazaki, the most anticipated films for the Christmas holidays

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Christmas holidays, as we know, are one of the most favorable periods for going to the cinema. The rooms offer new titles suitable for all tastes and are the ideal space to shelter from the cold and spend a few pleasant hours in the company of friends or the whole family. Here is an overview of ten selected titles with all that for us is the best of the films on the bill during the holiday days.

Leaves in the wind

The unmissable holiday film, for any self-respecting cinephile, is undoubtedly Aki Kaurismaki’s latest, delightful film. The great Finnish author is back with a feature film perfectly suited to his tastes, capable of representing the most humble sections of society with incredible poetry. It is also a beautiful sentimental story that exudes great love for cinema and for its history.

Wish

As self-celebratory as you want, this Christmas’ Disney animated classic is a successful film capable of paying homage to the centenary of the house of Mickey Mouse in the best possible way. It is an extremely citation-based operation, a ride through the history of Disney animated classics capable of touching deep chords and thrilling young and old alike.

Ferrari

When a Michael Mann film comes out in theaters it is always an important event and this very interesting biopic on Enzo Ferrari and the history of his company is no exception. Mann focuses, as often happens in his cinema, on the personal and family dynamics underlying the story and, even without approaching the heights of his career, creates an intense film full of moments to remember.

Adagio

Stefano Sollima continues to make solid genre cinema with this film which recalls some atmospheres of his “Suburra”, telling the story of a teenager who ends up in a vortex of crime and violence. The result is a film somewhat lacking in narrative originality, but with excellent rhythm and a cast in great form: among the performers there are Valerio Mastandrea, Toni Servillo and Pierfrancesco Favino.

