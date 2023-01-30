Listen to the audio version of the article

The eyes keep the life, the emotions, the mystery of every soul in their gaze. But over the years the eyes become sad due to sagging eyelids, dark circles and bags and being a focal point they compromise the rest of the face. The eye area has the thinnest and most delicate skin of the whole body, twice as thin, moreover it is subjected to continuous repetitive micro-movements, blinking, smiling, which cause mechanical stress. The situation is made worse by: lack of sleep, a wrong diet rich in sugars and salt, UV rays, blue light and electromagnetic waves from PC and smartphone screens to which we are attached for many hours a day which deteriorate the collagen and also affect the quality of sleep.

Cosmetic maisons develop increasingly effective and high-performance solutions for the eye area, a targeted skincare that also acts as prevention. On the make-up side, concealers are real jokers to cover imperfections. The offer from aesthetic medicine is also growing with non-invasive treatments that solve the problem of crow’s feet, dark circles and bags.

Serums, gels, make-up and aesthetic medicine: how to take care of the eye area Photogallery11 photos View

Skincare&Makeup

The beauty routine is not complete if the eye contour is not considered. You can already start taking care of it around the age of 25, the age in which skin aging begins, by applying a light cream on the eye area, the old adage always applies, prevention is better than cure. The specific active ingredients for this delicate area are: vitamins A and C, hyaluronic acid and collagen, peptides and antioxidants (polyphenols), soothing ingredients such as bisabolol and chamomile and microcirculation booster to counter bags and dark circles. The formulas to be applied are delicate and hypoallergenic to avoid eye irritation. The massage is fundamental in the effectiveness of the eye contour, a real plus for improving wrinkles and bags. Creams, gels and serums should be applied to cleansed skin, morning and evening, with very delicate movements, patting them and making a circle around the dangerous area. The cream leaflet often explains how to perform the massage correctly.

To complete the beauty routine, the concealer cannot be missing, with an impalpable texture, rich in hi-tech pigments that reflect light and minimize imperfections. The concealer is especially useful for those with dark circles problems, but must be used carefully. To hide bluish shadows, it is better to use a concealer with warm tones, while if redness is the problem, the nuances must vary from ivory to beige. The hue? It should be chosen according to the color of your skin, at least half a shade lighter, if you choose a dark nuance you run the risk of creating a halo and weighing down your eyes. Another precious ally is the highlighter, applied under the cheekbones up to the eyebrows, it allows you to open up your eyes.

From the aesthetic doctor

Medical aesthetic treatments to rejuvenate the eyes are increasingly in demand and there are various taylor-made solutions. “If the problem is crow’s feet, expression lines that appear at the outer corners of the eyes, botulinum toxin is the winning treatment – explains Maria Gabriella Di Russo, Milan and Formia aesthetic doctor and member of the Agorà scientific committee Milan -. It is injected in very small doses and allows you to improve the eye contour by temporarily inhibiting the transmission of the impulse that makes the overactive muscle contract, in practice it temporarily relaxes the muscles. The effect lasts about 6 months and can be repeated a couple of times a year. The alternative to botox is dermo-restructuring with Redensity II, a mix of cross-linked hyaluronic acid enriched with a patented formula composed of 8 amino acids, 3 antioxidants, 2 minerals and vitamin B6, indicated to counteract small wrinkles and sagging skin . In case of dark circles and bags, to eliminate that dark bluish and purple shade typical of dark circles, the treatment is redermalization, Electri Hyalual, a mix of hyaluronic acid and succinic acid that hydrates and stimulates circulation. The bags are of hereditary origin or due to external factors, if you do not see any improvement with creams and massages, the only effective intervention is blepharoplasty, i.e. the surgical removal of the skin”.