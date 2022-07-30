Listen to the audio version of the article

The seat of Sicis and Ravenna , Unesco World Heritage Site because it is a «city of mosaics», especially Byzantine ones, and Emilia-Romagna is also famous for the Sassuolo tile district. But the company founded in 1988 by Leo Placuzzi, now president, does not resemble any other company in the sector. It creates and produces (micro) tiles and in just over thirty years it has diversified into furniture-design, home textiles and jewelery (in the photo above, the entrance of the company on the outskirts of Ravenna).

From fashion to tiles: the plans of Marcello Tassinari

Micromosaics are the common thread, but each division applies the ancient art that made Ravenna famous in a different way, as explained by Marcello Tassinari, general manager of the company for a few months, after a career in fashion: before discovering «the world almost magical of Sicis “(as he defines it) was CEO of the Aeffe group, a company listed on the Milan stock exchange with a turnover of 325 million in 2021. “Sicis is a smaller company, last year’s turnover reached 40 million, but the plan studied with Leo Placuzzi (in the photo below together with the new dg) is ambitious – explains Tassinari -. We would like to triple our turnover over the next three to five years. I believe it is possible because Sicis has a unique offer in all its divisions, practically impossible to copy, as shown by the percentage of exports, which has reached 85% ».

The importance of training

In the contemporary interpretation of the noble art of mosaic, Sicis is a leader in Italy and abroad and combines ancient artisan techniques with taste and style suited to the lifestyle and needs of today. «It takes years to train a mosaic master and the transfer of internal know-how is very important, even more so with the development plans we have – underlines Tassinari -. But Leo Placuzzi’s vision went further: when the furniture division was born, for example, architects and designers were involved and year after year the offer has expanded and the contract is increasingly important.

The successes at the Salone del mobile in Milan

At the last Salone del Mobile, three orders with a total value of 13 million arrived in a week, alongside smaller orders ». The Sicis Jewels division is certainly fascinating, strongly desired by the founder because it is linked to his passion as a collector of micromosaics. «The shop in via Spiga, in the fashion district of Milan, at the corner with via Sant’Andrea, where there are, among others, Chanel and Miu Miu, is an incredible global showcase – concludes Tassinari -. Over time, watches have also been added to jewels, with a strong inspiration from the world of nature. We don’t want to lose the artisan dimension, so they will always be niche collections. A niche, however, where in fact there is only Sicis and which therefore has enormous potential, especially abroad ».

From private homes to hotels

Over the years the Sicis Interiors division has created proposals and solutions for complete projects: mosaics, glass surfaces, furnishings for the most important international hotels, private residences (photo above), public and monumental works.