From Microsoft Surface to Shanghai Exhibition: The Artistic Evolution of Six N. Five

Renowned digital artist, Six N. Five, has taken the art world by storm with his groundbreaking digital creations that push the boundaries of reality and transport audiences to new, immersive worlds. In a recent interview, Six N. Five opened up about the turning points in his career and the upcoming exhibition “Memory of Tomorrow” that promises to be an awe-inspiring experience.

One of the defining moments in the evolution of Six N. Five’s career was the partnership with Microsoft Surface and Windows 11. The creation of artificial landscapes for the devices marked a significant shift in his exploration, leading to the design of the iconic blue flower for Windows 11, inspired by the beauty of nature. Another pivotal project was the short film “The Circle,” which introduced a new style combining realistic scenes with surreal action, setting the tone for his future work.

“Memory of Tomorrow” is set to be a groundbreaking exhibition that will run from the end of November 2023 to the beginning of January 2024. The exhibition aims to explore the interplay of history and modernity, past, present, and future, blurring the lines between physical and digital elements. The choice of the Shanghai Guanglu Building as the venue was deliberate, as the historical significance and grand architectural style perfectly complement the themes explored in the exhibition.

Six N. Five delved into the creative process behind “Memory of Tomorrow,” emphasizing the importance of visiting the Guanglu Building in person to immerse himself in the environment before translating his concepts into detailed plans. The most challenging aspect was navigating the vast space and preserving its cultural and architectural integrity while infusing it with digital art.

The artist also reflected on the relationship between his work and physical space, emphasizing the dialogue between the physical and the digital. The incorporation of digital elements aims to redefine viewers’ understanding of reality within the context of art, blurring the line between the virtual and the physical.

Describing his aesthetic and style as a blend of surrealism, nature, and artificiality, Six N. Five expressed that his creations encompass all of his current interests, allowing him to feel most comfortable in the realm of digital artistry.

“Memory of Tomorrow” promises to be a captivating and thought-provoking exhibition, offering a unique and immersive experience that challenges traditional perceptions of art and reality. As Six N. Five continues to push the boundaries of digital art, his work serves as a testament to the ever-evolving nature of artistic expression in the digital age.

Share this: Facebook

X

