From on-site “burning” to off-site performance market, adding “fire” to consumption

“The Strongest on the Surface” Jay Chou, “May I Want to Listen” Mayday Band, “Prince of Love Songs” Zhang Xinzhe, “Father of Campus Folk Songs” Lao Lang… Recently, concerts of major stars have gathered together to perform. The performance market, which has been silent for three years, is ushering in a rebound.

Not only that, the heat wave caused by each concert has swept across multiple industries, boosting consumption in more than 10 surrounding industries such as accommodation, catering, transportation, and exhibitions. Experts said that the concert market is expected to continue to recover within the year, and the popularity of the performance market will stimulate comprehensive consumption such as transportation, accommodation, catering, and shopping in supermarkets, and play an active role in promoting economic development.

“Listening” to the concert outside the Bird’s Nest

As the classic melody of the Mayday song sounded, the bird’s nest was boiling.

“At the beginning, that mood…that is, it was full of memories of youth, it exploded in an instant, swarmed up, and went straight to the top of the sky, making people cry!” Xiaoyu, who works in an Internet company, was still excited when he recalled it. .

The stadium was boiling, and the excitement outside the stadium was not inferior.

“Mayday held a concert at the Bird’s Nest. I grabbed three rounds of tickets on the app, and mobilized relatives and friends to help grab tickets, but I couldn’t get one.” Li Sike, who works in a bank, told China Securities Journal that on May 27 On the 1st, she finally “audited” the concert outside the Bird’s Nest, “When the songs of “Suddenly Miss You” and “Stubborn” came, many people picked up their mobile phones to take pictures.”

The “fire” of the Mayday Beijing concert “burned” from the inside to the outside, becoming a microcosm of the current rebound in the performing arts economy. According to incomplete statistics, since the beginning of this year, well-known singers or bands such as Jay Chou, JJ Lin, Mayday, Li Ronghao, Liang Jingru, Chen Li, etc. have successively announced to hold concert tours, superimposed outdoor music festivals such as Midi, Strawberry, and Wheat Field, and have gathered online and offline music performances The heat wave is rolling in.

The national performance market has rebounded strongly, and it can be said that recovery is on the verge of booming. According to the data monitoring of the performance ticketing information collection platform of the China Performance Industry Association, in the first quarter of this year, there were 68,900 commercial performances (excluding performances in entertainment venues) nationwide, a year-on-year increase of 95.42%; performance box office revenue was 4.98 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 110.99%; Concerts and music festivals have sold more than 1.1 million tickets, making them the highest-grossing performances.

The “May 1st” holiday performance data is even more astonishing. From April 29 to May 3, the box office revenue of commercial performances across the country reached 1.519 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 962.2%, an increase of 18.4% over the same period in 2019; An increase of 1.52%, has returned to the pre-epidemic level.

After the holidays, the heat is still there. Lighthouse Professional Edition data shows that as of May 29, the box office of performances since May has reached 784 million yuan, of which music has accounted for 90.1%, a total of 706 million yuan. Specifically, concerts accounted for 62.6%, with a box office of 442 million yuan; music festivals accounted for 35.6%, with a box office of 251 million yuan.

The number of newly established performing arts-related enterprises increased significantly. According to data from Qichacha, as of May 30, there have been 54,200 new performing arts-related companies in my country this year, a year-on-year increase of 24.9%.

Industry insiders said that with the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures, both the audience’s demand for performances and the backlog of performance projects have been released in a centralized manner. At the same time, the government’s increasing support for the cultural performance industry and the continuous increase in the activity of market players have provided support for the recovery and development of the concert market.

Hotel business recovers faster than expected

Various data show that each concert not only activates the performance market, but also boosts consumption in more than 10 surrounding industries such as accommodation, catering, transportation, and exhibitions.

Taking the ongoing Mayday Beijing concert as an example, Ctrip data shows that as of now, during the Mayday concert (Beijing Station), hotel orders within a 3-kilometer radius have increased by more than 30% month-on-month.

In fact, after the Mayday Beijing concert tickets went on sale on May 9, it immediately drove the overall heating up of Beijing’s accommodation industry. According to the data of Meituan and Dianping, the number of instantaneous views of accommodation in Beijing exceeded that of the same period on May 1 this year from 11 to 12 on May 9. As of May 9, during the Mayday concert, the number of accommodation reservations in Beijing has increased by about 300% compared with the same period in 2019.

According to the person in charge of Meituan, the Mayday concert has brought about three rounds of peak bookings for accommodation in Beijing. Qiuguo Hotel (Beijing Asian Games Village National Convention Center) located near the Bird’s Nest has over 70% of its rooms booked during the Mayday performance, and some rooms that can accommodate multiple people have been sold out. “From the beginning of May Day to the end of the Mayday concert, driven by various consumption hotspots, the recovery speed of the hotel business in May this year far exceeded expectations.” Yang Jingya, the store manager, said.

In addition, concerts have also led to a sharp increase in demand for cars. For example, on May 13, Joker Xue’s “Extraterrestrial Objects” tour concert was held in Jinan at the Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium. AutoNavi taxi data shows that from May 13th to 14th, the demand for public cars near the Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium increased by 630% from the previous week.

“The holding of concerts will greatly promote the tourism industry. This is because culture and tourism are mutually integrated formats, especially one of the six core elements of tourism is entertainment.” Weekend hotel holiday platform Shanghai Haoyi International Travel Co., Ltd. Guo Weiwen, partner and chief marketing officer of the company, said.

Promote urban economic development

Concerts are a major starting point for promoting cultural and tourism consumption. Many places have aimed at the business opportunities, actively importing relevant resources, and supporting the holding of various cultural performances such as concerts and concerts.

The “Notice on Printing and Distributing Several Policies and Measures to Further Promote Cultural and Tourism Consumption” issued by Henan Province on May 22 pointed out that publicity and promotion should be strengthened, approval management should be optimized, and popular tourist attractions should be supported to hold music festivals, live performances, camping conferences, special exhibitions, etc. Activity.

The “Several Measures on Promoting the Restoration and Revitalization of Hainan Cultural Exhibitions, Sports Events and Exhibition Activities” previously issued by Hainan Province proposes to continue to carry out large-scale concerts, concerts and other “art performances to help you travel Qiong” activities. In addition, a special cultural and sports subsidy fund with a total scale of 110 million yuan will be established. The subsidy for cultural and artistic performances will subsidize enterprises according to the number of audiences. The subsidy will be 1.5 million yuan if the number of audiences reaches 30,000 (inclusive), and 30,000 to 20,000 people will be subsidized. (Inclusive) Subsidy of 1 million yuan, 20,000 to 10,000 (inclusive) subsidy of 500,000 yuan.

Yang Xinli, member of the party group and deputy director of the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, said: “The special measures introduced for the cultural and sports exhibition market have strongly conveyed a firm signal about resuming and revitalizing cultural and sports exhibition activities, and sounded the ‘charge’ of the cultural and sports exhibition market. No.’, we are looking forward to the rapid development of the market.”

Experts said that under the background of the integration of culture and tourism, “following the performance to travel” has become the choice of more and more audiences, “going to a music festival, encountering a city”, so as to further promote the economic development of the city and become a market for cultural and entertainment performances. The immediate impact and positive feedback of a strong recovery and boom.

According to the research report of Zhongyan Puhua Industry Research Institute, the cultural and entertainment industry is an important part of the cultural industry, which plays an important role in meeting the spiritual and cultural needs of the people, expanding and guiding cultural consumption, driving employment, and promoting economic development.