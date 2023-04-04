Listen to the audio version of the article

A common thread between mysticism and the sacred runs through this week’s concerts. From the Mass that the fifteenth-century Desprez writes for the Duke of Ferrara; to the Incantation of Good Friday that Wagner composes for the opera Parsifal; to the music of the medieval mystic Hildegard von Bingen, which is reinterpreted electronically by the voice of Barbara Hannigan together with the piano of the duo Labèque.

Aix-en-Provence (France)

Until 16 April the 10th Festival, between symphonic and chamber music. Among the numerous appointments, Il 5 new dialogue between the violinist Renaud Capuçon and the piano of Igor Levit, on the 11th the voice of Barbara Hannigan together with the piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque, in live electronics for the music of the medieval mystic Hildegard von Bingen ; on the 14th two exceptional pianos with Martha Argerich and Lahav Shani; on the 15th the new conducting talent of Klaus Mäkelä with the piano of the star Yuja Wang and the Orchester de Paris, in the Concerto written by the contemporary Magnus Lindberg for the Chinese pianist.

Padova

On the 4th at the Pollini Auditorium the Missa Hercules Dux Ferrariæ by the famous fifteenth-century Josquin Desprez, with the Odhecaton vocal ensemble, directed by Paolo Da Col. Considered one of the greatest composers of the Flemish school, and of western music in general, as well as in France, Desprez was also active in Italy. The concert retraces the Italian itinerary of the composer in an original way, with music taken from the sacred repertoire, such as the Missa, composed for the Estensi court, and some motets and frottole fruit of other Italian commissions. A musical journey, therefore, between the sacred and the profane. For the 66th Season of the Friends of Music, which ends on April 27th.

Torino

On the 6th at the Toscanini Auditorium (and on the 8th at the Aix-en-Provence Festival – see above) the Rai Orchestra conducted by Fabio Luisi lets us listen to a work in tune with this week, the Good Friday Spell, from opera “Parsifal” by Richard Wagner. We are in the third act, when Parsifal – returning after a long wandering to the knights of the Grail to redeem them from the guilt that has stained them – finds nature in bloom of ecstatic beauty. Other pieces by Wagner make up the program, including the Death of Isolt (from the opea “Tristan and Isolde”) and the “Immolation of Brunhild” (from the opera “Twilight of the Gods”). The concert is broadcast in live streaming (20.30) on Rai Cultura.