From Reality TV to the Big Screen: Jen Shah Wants Kim Kardashian to Star in Her Biopic

Kim Kardashian in talks to potentially play Jen Shah in biographical film

In 2023, Kim Kardashian’s acting skills have caught the attention of many, as she’s been involved in projects such as American Horror Story and an upcoming Netflix comedy. Because of this, some celebrities are already considering having Kim portray them in a biographical film.

One such celebrity is Jen Shah, known for her appearance on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC). Recently, actress Emma Stone expressed that Shah should be the subject of a biographical film, with the eccentric director Yorgos Lanthimos being considered to bring Shah’s life to the big screen.

Shah, who is currently serving a sentence for wire fraud and money laundering, has expressed her excitement at the possibility of Kim Kardashian portraying her on the big screen. This isn’t the first time Shah has wanted to work closely with Kardashian—prior to her trial, Shah expressed a desire for Kim to join her legal team, as Kim has been known to influence and assist people in various legal matters.

Despite being scheduled and relatively busy, Kim has been praised for her efforts to defend and advocate for wrongfully accused individuals. Shah has also expressed genuine concern for her family in the midst of her legal issues.

While the biopic is not yet confirmed, Shah has already prepared detailed notes about her experiences in prison, totaling between 100 and 150 pages, in preparation for the actress who takes on the role. Although the project is still in its early stages, the interest and excitement surrounding it are palpable.