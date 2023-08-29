From Refugee to Renowned: The Inspiring Journey of Shen Yun Dancer Rao Deru

Shen Yun Dancer Rao Deru Shares Story of Faith and Courage

In a heart-wrenching tale of perseverance and resilience, Shen Yun dancer Rao Deru has become a symbol of hope and inspiration. Born in China and forced to flee with her mother, Rao has overcome unimaginable hardships to pursue her passion for dance and share the traditional values of Truthfulness, Compassion, and Forbearance with audiences worldwide.

Rao’s journey began when she was just four years old, with the tragic loss of her father at the hands of the Communist Party for his practice of Falun Dafa. Seeking refuge, she and her mother fled to Thailand before eventually finding sanctuary in the United States when she was nine.

In the United States, Rao found solace and purpose in the art of dance. She dedicated herself to honing her skills, becoming an exceptional dancer known for her ability to tell stories of faith and courage through her performances. With every movement, Rao aimed to convey the essence of pure kindness and beauty, captivating audiences everywhere.

Shen Yun, the world-renowned dance company to which Rao belongs, has been a platform for her to share her incredible journey and the values she holds dear. Through her performances, she hopes to inspire others and raise awareness about the persecution faced by practitioners of Falun Dafa in China.

Rao’s story is a testament to the power of resilience and the human spirit’s ability to triumph over adversity. Her determination to pursue her dreams and share her faith is awe-inspiring, serving as a reminder that no obstacle is insurmountable when one has courage and a steadfast belief in the values that define them.

