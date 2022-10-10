Listen to the audio version of the article

It has been 70 years since, in 1952, a master craftsman arrived at the Rialto Bridge with a cart of handmade shoes, inspired by the distant tradition of the Friulian, “party” slippers assembled by hand by the women of Friuli with recycled materials. – velvets of theaters abandoned after the war and bicycle tires as soles – and then used by gondoliers (because they did not damage the wood).

It was precisely the product: colorful, comfortable, well made and 100% made in Italy (the brand is based on a very short supply chain) that fascinated Stuart Parr (first) and Paul Deneve (later), entrepreneurs who in April 2021 detected Piedàterre, the brand that represents the evolution of that early 1950s cart. The two, starting from a precious legacy, are developing its potential on an international scale. Thanks to the moment of extreme popularity of the Friulian women who arrived all over the world from Venice (also thanks to social networks).

A tweed model for fall 2022

«I came across Piedaterre years ago, while I was in Venice and I immediately thought it was an interesting brand: I wanted to focus on a single project to develop and I thought it was the right one. So I submitted the idea to Paul Deneve », explains Stuart Parr who in the meantime he left the United States – where he worked for years as a film producer – to settle right in the Lagoon.

From that love at first sight and from that phone call, about three years later, the new phase of the Piedàterre project was born: “Ours is a single-product business – explains Deneve, who has a significant background in technology companies (Apple). and fashion (Saint Laurent) – and this is its strength. It is a very special product, so much so that customers from all over the world have queued in front of the small Rialto shop for years to buy the Friulian Piedàterre. We wanted to “re-engineer them” to make them even more comfortable: after Covid, walking has become an increasingly widespread habit in the world, with a positive impact on the environment and health, and we decided to make them more comfortable just for walking ” .

To do this, Deneve and Parr turned to the made in Veneto footwear experts who improved comfort without changing aesthetics in any way. “The Friulian continues to be a unisex shoe, 100% made in Italy, appreciated by a sophisticated clientele and suitable for different contexts and I think this is in line with the wishes of our clientele, that is to go from work to a dinner without having to change shoes, ”says Parr. And maybe walking from the office to the restaurant.