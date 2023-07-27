Title: Zhongshan Student’s Journey from Shaky Legs to Model Stardom

In recent years, the state has placed a strong emphasis on education and talent development, providing various opportunities for students to showcase their skills. Zhongshan students in China have embraced this opportunity with hard work and dedication, receiving recognition from all corners of society. One such student is Li Shanshan, a graduate of fashion design and craftsmanship, who has overcome numerous challenges to secure a place at Shenzhen Vocational and Technical University.

Li Shanshan’s remarkable journey began at Shaxi Polytechnic School in Zhongshan City, where she pursued her passion for fashion design. Over the course of three years, she transformed herself from a novice with shaky legs on the catwalk to an accomplished model. Li Shanshan’s skills were honed through relentless practice, resulting in her winning the first prize in the Guangdong Provincial Competition. Her hard work paid off when she was admitted to Shenzhen Vocational and Technical University without the need for a written test.

Li Shanshan’s potential as a model was recognized by her instructor, Li Ying, who noticed her exceptional height and encouraged her to pursue modeling. Initially unfamiliar with the industry, Li Shanshan joined the school’s model team, where she learned the intricacies of walking the catwalk. However, her path was not without obstacles. Li Shanshan trained for hours every day, enduring the pain caused by blisters from walking in high heels. Despite the challenges, she persevered, driven by her determination to excel.

The lack of a runway at Zhongshan Shaxi Institute of Technology presented a unique challenge for Li Shanshan’s training. However, she made her mark at the 22nd professional skills competition for students in Zhongshan City. Despite a fall before her performance and extreme nervousness, Li Shanshan showcased her resilience and determination. Although she only secured a third prize in her initial competition, she used it as fuel to work even harder on her modeling skills. Eventually, her efforts paid off, leading her to win numerous accolades, including the first prize in the 2021 Zhongshan Skills Competition Graphic Model Competition.

Li Shanshan’s achievements have opened doors for her in the fashion industry. She believes that continuing to pursue modeling alongside her fashion design studies will provide her with a deeper understanding of global fashion trends and inspire her own creations. Li Shanshan’s success story serves as an inspiration to aspiring students in Zhongshan and beyond.

Zhongshan students like Li Shanshan epitomize the spirit of hard work and dedication. Their commitment to developing their skills not only brings recognition to themselves but also reflects the importance of quality education and talent development. As the state continues to prioritize these areas, students like Li Shanshan continue to thrive and contribute to society in impactful ways.

