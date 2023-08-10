From Sicily to Lucerne: different climates, united by music

Listen to the audio version of the article

Two festivals in Sicily, between indie culture that attracts young people from all over Europe to a medieval village; and the pianist Beatrice Rana in a large Italian garden. And one, famous, on the perhaps rainy Swiss lake, with important orchestras and a prominent pianist in residence; but also free 40-minute concerts, with music presentations and an informal atmosphere; and numerous premieres of new music.

Castelbuono (PA)

In this medieval village, nestled in the Madonie Park an hour and a half from Palermo, about ten km. from the beaches of Cefalù, here is the 26th edition of the Ypsigrock Festival, from 10 to 13 August. The ancient Byzantine name of Castelbuono was Ypsigro (“cool place”); the founders were passionate about the indie-rock/alternative scene: this is the reason for the choice of the name. But beware: it’s not a rock event; let’s look at the core of the festival’s name, which is Ypsigro. Instead, it has become a European reference for fans of indie culture, nominated for eight consecutive times at the European Festival Awards. Open by Verdena, one of the Italian bands that most marked the national alternative indie scene of the last twenty years. The lysergic sounds of the duo Panda Bear & Sonic Boom and the electro-noise of Just Mustard close.

Lucerne (Switzerland)

The famous Festival opens on the 11th in the hall of the KKL-JNF Center, designed by Jean Nouvel, offering us the opportunity to listen closely to important symphonic ensembles, together with numerous chamber music programs and attention to today’s music . Paavo Jarvi opens with the Festival Orchestra, playing Mahler’s Third Symphony. Among the orchestras scheduled we mention the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonic, the Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Gewandhaus Orchestra of Leipzig, the Oslo Philharmonic, the Staatskapelle of Dresden. Also of great interest is the artist in residence, pianist Daniil Trifonov, present with three concerts: on the 18th in quintet interpreting works by Schubert and Brahms; on the 20th in solo recital, between Caikovskij, Schumann, Mozart, Ravel, Skrjabin; on the 23rd with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Harding conducting, with the Schumann Concerto.

Acireale (CT)

Until the 13th the 15th edition of Villa Pennisi in Musica, in what is one of the great Italian gardens. Also for this edition the students of the architecture courses, together with the sound designers, will create the ReS (Resonant String Shell) within which the main activities of the Festival will take place. There, on August 10, the concert by Beatrice Rana, one of the most acclaimed pianists of her generation, together with Massimo Spada, Mirei Yamada, Matteo Morbidelli, Matteo Introna and Alessandro Sacchetti. On the program the Quintet op.151 by the two-time Oscar-winning composer Erich Korngold; and the Symphonic Dances op.45a for two pianos, by Rachmaninov.

