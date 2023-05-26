From the Cnmi Fashion Trust Grant 135 thousand euros to support four young fashion talents

Listen to the audio version of the article

Marcello Pipitone, Niccolò Pasqualetti, Florania and Setchu are the beneficiaries of the third edition of the Cnmi Fashion Trust Grant, an initiative dedicated to independent Made in Italy brands which, thanks to this program from the Chamber of Fashion, can access financial support, as well as to a business mentoring and one-to-one tutoring course offered by the Trust network.

The call for participation in the project was launched by Camera Moda Fashion Trust on its website last December and an internal committee selected 10 finalists from 76 applications – Cavia, Federico Cina, Florania, Francesco Murano, Marcello Pipitone, Marco Rambaldi, Niccolò Pasqualetti, Saman Loira, Setchu, Sshena – among whom the four winners were selected yesterday.

Niccolo Pasqualetti

The international committee of the CNMI Fashion Trust Grant 2023 saw as co-presidents Chiara Ferragni (CEO and president of TBS Crew & Chiara Ferragni Brand) and Elia Maramotti (brand director & member of Max Mara Fashion Group Sustainability Committee): «I really admire the work of enhancement of Made in Italy creativity which support Cnmi and Fashion Trust – declared Chiara Ferragni – . I am therefore happy to be able to give further visibility to these young creatives who I hope will become the big names in tomorrow’s fashion».

Starting in June, the four winning brands will begin a development support process: the selected designers will have the opportunity to access a series of strategic consultancies provided by influential personalities from the world of Italian fashion, as well as financial support. Creativity, strategic planning and attention to “sustainability” are some of the main criteria that will be applied in the selection phase.

See also Tom Holland Rumored to Star in Spider-Man: Into the New Universe | Hypebeast Il designer Satoshi Kuwata di Setchu

In addition to the funds raised by the Cnmi Sustainable Fashion Awards, the project was also financed by the Max Mara group, through the contemporary brand Max & Co., and Fidenza Village, part of The Bicester Collection. Three grants worth 40,000 euros each were awarded to Niccolò Pasqualetti, Marcello Pipitone and Setchu, while Max & Co. awarded additional financial support of 15,000 euros to Florania. «Our DNA has always led us to believe in education, respect for the environment, and support for emerging talents – commented Elia Maramotti and Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti -. We are proud to be able to promote these values ​​together with the Fashion Trust and Camera della Moda in a project that is increasingly important year after year. And like Max & Co. we are enthusiastic about providing a platform of visibility, and above all of creativity, to imagine and create alternative wardrobes for a better future».