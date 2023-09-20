From the escape from Pinochet to the new life in our country, the story of “Allende’s muralist”

When repression began, after the coup of September 11, 1973, the Chilean military began hunting down opponents. But they also took to the streets to erase dozens of murals. In fact, in Pinochet’s sights there were not only students, unions and communists but also the works of the Brigada Ramona Parra. In 1970 he had orchestrated the propaganda for Salvador Allende’s electoral victory with writings and drawings on the walls and later promoted the reforms of the Unidad Popular.

Hundreds of boys and girls were part of that brigade, united by the dream – which became reality for a few months – of revolutionizing Chile. Among them there was also Hector Carrasco, known to all as Mono, who tells his story in “Chile-Italia, one way” (Fuoriasse edizioni, 249 pages, 18 euros), a book that will be presented tomorrow in the Zuccari Room of Palazzo Giustianiani at the Senate. A memoir written on the threshold of 70 years that traces the great illusion of Salvador Allende, passing through life in hiding during the years of the bloody Pinochet regime and exile in Italy. «It was an undisputed reference of Chilean social painting – writes the Chilean president Gabriel Boric who edited the prologue -. He made muralism a useful and necessary art, popular and omnipresent, but also a way to bring beauty and creativity to the most remote corners of our land.”

Carrasco tells how an artistic language was created from scratch, achieved through theft: «Our ancestors, the Mapuche, were a warrior people and we Chileans did not have a significant artistic past, as had instead happened to the Mexicans with the Aztecs and the Peruvians with the Incas – says the author of the book –. So we started stealing from the great Mexican muralists like Siqueiros and Orozco, from the Frenchman Fernand Léger and from the Cuban sergirafia of the 70s.” The result is a unique brand, which Carrasco still uses today for his works.

Those carried out in Chile during Allende’s government have all been cancelled. Only one, which has now become a national cultural heritage, has survived. This is a work created together with the painter Roberto Sebastian Matta entitled “The first goal of the Chilean people”, a tribute to the first year of Allende’s government. When the dictatorship arrived it was covered by a coat of paint, an operation that was repeated every year: «In the end that color protected the work – says Mono Carrasco smiling – which was then 80% recovered».

The most intense pages of “Chile-Italy, one way” recount the months of forced clandestinity and the “dive” over the wall of the Italian embassy in Santiago de Chile, which saved hundreds of dissidents by giving them refuge. Then the plane trip to Italy, his second homeland and the decision to stay there even after the return of democracy to the country. «I was no longer stateless, I was once again a Chilean citizen. But when I returned I no longer recognized my country.” In the meantime, in fact, Chile has become an ultra-liberal country, a sort of laboratory where Milton Friedman experimented with his theories on the free market.

Even today, Mono, who lives in the province of Asti, takes paints and brushes and creates, often together with school students, his works which echo the themes of freedom and democracy that inspired Allende’s revolution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

