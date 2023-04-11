Home Entertainment from the invented posters to the anecdotes
Entertainment

from the invented posters to the anecdotes

by admin

The release of the trailer for “Barbie”, the film that will premiere on July 20, caught the attention of the whole world. His presentation became a global trend and there was no lack of reactions to the presentation of a film that will seek to break with the “perfect” image of the Mattel doll and that, it is hoped, will bring a renewed message to the current generations of girls and boys.

However, the “Barbie” ad also hit hard on nostalgia. It is that the girls of different generations who have known how to play with these dolls since the 60s today find themselves in another moment of their lives, but they remember those afternoons with an air of longing. And they have made it clear on social networks.

Since the announcement of the trailer, Twitter has been inundated with made-up posters of the film, featuring modified leads: from the users themselves who used a web generator to create their posters to famous people who will not be in the movie. For example, we could observe Lionel Messi, with the description of “He is a world champion”, a parody of the slogans that carry the real posters (for example, the one of Ken reads “She is everything. He is simply Ken” ).

As the hours passed, several users began to spread the application to create posters and many girls were able to fulfill a kind of “dream”, embodying the doll protagonist of the film.

See also  This year's best domestic films have watched them-Jingchu Net-Hubei Daily Net

But this was not the only reaction, of course. Many users took advantage of the “Barbie” fever to review anecdotes in their accounts. There were posts everywhere: from those who asked other people what Barbies they had, to those who complained about never having been able to have one, to posts in which their favorite game afternoons were counted.

There was also no shortage of men who were suspicious of how many times they played secretly, or how they used a Max Steel to replace the “vain” Ken. The possibility of Max Steel appearing in the film even became a recurring joke on social networks, something that surely will not happen.

The film, which will premiere on July 20 throughout Latin America, has as its premise that “a doll that lives in ‘Barbieland’ is kicked out into the real world for not being perfect enough”. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt and many more high-profile actresses will make up the cast.


Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”, “Lady Bird”, ) will be in charge of directing and will share the scriptwriting task with Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”, “The Meyerowitz”, “De Palma”). Produced by Warner Bros., this film promises to attract everyone’s attention, far from being a children’s film. And, judging by the hype it generated online, it probably will.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

See also  Celebrating the party's 101st birthday, Sichuan Bian Yueyue Children's Language Performance Film and Television Training Base has a wonderful program performance_Fan Yang_Story_quyi

Subscribe

You may also like

Israeli writer Meir Shalev has died

Pollolin workers will mobilize tomorrow on the Cipolletti-Neuquén...

ICONIQ STUDIO TBLEAGUE Street Fighter Ken Genuine 1/6...

Dengue: the Ministry of Health warned that there...

Kanye West’s school Donda Academy was accused by...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

The 13th Beijing Film Festival IMAX Screening List...

Discover the new Mini with the digital version...

100 days after the Women’s World Cup in...

Separate ballots: Larreta divided the PRO, but gained...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy