The release of the trailer for “Barbie”, the film that will premiere on July 20, caught the attention of the whole world. His presentation became a global trend and there was no lack of reactions to the presentation of a film that will seek to break with the “perfect” image of the Mattel doll and that, it is hoped, will bring a renewed message to the current generations of girls and boys.

However, the “Barbie” ad also hit hard on nostalgia. It is that the girls of different generations who have known how to play with these dolls since the 60s today find themselves in another moment of their lives, but they remember those afternoons with an air of longing. And they have made it clear on social networks.

Since the announcement of the trailer, Twitter has been inundated with made-up posters of the film, featuring modified leads: from the users themselves who used a web generator to create their posters to famous people who will not be in the movie. For example, we could observe Lionel Messi, with the description of “He is a world champion”, a parody of the slogans that carry the real posters (for example, the one of Ken reads “She is everything. He is simply Ken” ).

barbie posters but it’s wandavision pic.twitter.com/PY50crlQ9O — ‎THE MARVELS DAY (@HailEternal) April 4, 2023

As the hours passed, several users began to spread the application to create posters and many girls were able to fulfill a kind of “dream”, embodying the doll protagonist of the film.

But this was not the only reaction, of course. Many users took advantage of the “Barbie” fever to review anecdotes in their accounts. There were posts everywhere: from those who asked other people what Barbies they had, to those who complained about never having been able to have one, to posts in which their favorite game afternoons were counted.

There was also no shortage of men who were suspicious of how many times they played secretly, or how they used a Max Steel to replace the “vain” Ken. The possibility of Max Steel appearing in the film even became a recurring joke on social networks, something that surely will not happen.

The film, which will premiere on July 20 throughout Latin America, has as its premise that “a doll that lives in ‘Barbieland’ is kicked out into the real world for not being perfect enough”. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt and many more high-profile actresses will make up the cast.





Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”, “Lady Bird”, ) will be in charge of directing and will share the scriptwriting task with Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”, “The Meyerowitz”, “De Palma”). Produced by Warner Bros., this film promises to attract everyone’s attention, far from being a children’s film. And, judging by the hype it generated online, it probably will.



