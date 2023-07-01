From the Jeep Avenger to the watch, stories of electrical transformations

“Nothing is created and nothing is destroyed, everything is transformed”. Antoine-Laurent de Lavoisier’s postulate of conservation of mass from the 1700s can be applied to everything, but most powerfully to myth. Myths are not forgotten but are transformed and become new.

Jeep with electric Avenger is the confirmation of this crossing of times and paths with a solid common root: only some objects and products become everlasting symbols ready to last forever thanks to the transformation. The all-terrain car, wanted by Eisenhower with the Willys, is today electric without a combustion engine. The seven legendary slits on the grille close to allow for greater aerodynamics and give the iconic shape a new allure.

Less than a meter longer than the old WWII Jeep Avenger is a much more spacious car, but above all technological and beautiful. An American at heart, made in Europe and designed in Italy. But above all JEEP with the ability to go further, in the city 500 kilometers. A concentrate of innovation and historical lines transformed for the electric age, the most beautiful color is the Sun of the Altitude version with the Volcano black roof. The first ever Jeep that recharges like a mobile phone, for a brand that wants to fly high by stopping fossil fuels within 10 years.

And the years passed, more than three hundred, before another mechanical product became totally electric. Bulova in 1960 he launched his own Accutronthe first watch in the world that runs with a tuning fork, emitting an F sharp with a hissing and unmistakable non-ticking.

The old gearings of the time measuring machines are erased in a nanosecond and a unique minute minder is born which will be a partner of NASA programs for over thirty years. The precision of a mad idea against gears that had dominated the world for three centuries. Today the myth is reborn and Accutron produces the first electrostatic wristwatch in the world with a proprietary patent. The second hands still move as then continuously as no ordinary quartz can. All with the flick of the wrist, no battery.

And like Jeep and Accutron, they were born in the American military or paramilitary world, too ray banthe most famous eyewear brand in the world, produced its legend for the first time in 1937 for American Air Force pilots: Aviator. The progenitor of sunglasses can still be worn today, even in its version transformed to be new: New Aviator. But we like to choose the Shooter variant, created for hunters and soldiers who, not knowing where to put their cigarette, when aiming, could fit it into the circle designed in the center of the lenses. A legend that lives on.

And he has seen many wars, also a symbol for the vicious ancient and contemporary: Zippo. So much so that the Vietnam War was renamed Zippo War. The inventor George Grant Blaisdell falls in love with an Austrian tinderbox given to him as a gift and launches it on the American market. It does not work. So he reinvents it, patent n. 2032695 dated March 3, 1936, with its inimitable square shape in steel. The genius adds a perforated cage to protect the ignition point and avoid gusts of wind, puts for the first time a lid, which the best ones open and close with just one hand, and a legend is born that in almost a century remains the itself and transforms.

The coolest model, also American by birth like all our other protagonists, is the Black Crackle 1941 replica, with a piezoelectric arc ignition engine that charges like the usual mobile phone. For those who are not satisfied with absolute black, which avoids dangerous reflections for our soldiers, there are hundreds of colors and versions, from the American flag to pop art paintings, skulls, pinups and marijuana leaves.

The American Zippo site is a feast for the eyes but also for those who morbidly and cheerfully want to reflect on the relationship between the mythology of consumption and transformations.

Myths last, but only those who are transformed, remaining true to themselves, will be eternal.

