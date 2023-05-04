From the new Scorsese to the Almodóvar short, the most awaited films at Cannes

Listen to the audio version of the article

On paper, it promises to be one of the most important and memorable Cannes Film Festivals in recent years. And at first glance it seems so, given the impressive number of highly anticipated films. Before finding out directly on the Croisette, from 16 to 27 May, if the premises will be maintained, it should be remembered that in competition there will also be the beautiful “Il sol dell’avvenire” by Nanni Moretti, already released in Italian cinemas, and which will be among the great protagonists of the competition. In addition to Moretti, let’s therefore go and browse through those which, in our opinion but not only, immediately appear to be the films, and certainly the most significant names on the bill.

Killers of the Flower Moon di Martin Scorsese

What appears to be the biggest event arriving on the Croisette can only be at the top of our ranking. Based on David Grann’s novel of the same name, inspired by true events, the film focuses on what happened in Oklahoma, in Osage County in the early 1920s. Several members of an Indian tribe in the area are killed in mysterious circumstances: thus begins an FBI investigation involving even J. Edgar Hoover. This feature film, which will be presented out of competition, will last approximately three hours and thirty minutes. As if the name of the director wasn’t enough, the wait is also strong for the names in the cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.

Kidnapped by Marco Bellocchio

After the extraordinary “Esterno notte”, Bellocchio immediately returned behind the camera for a film centered on the Edgardo Mortara case. It was the year 1858, when Pius IX’s soldiers showed up at the door of a Jewish family in Bologna to take a seven-year-old boy away and take him to Rome where he would be raised by the Church. Bellocchio will focus on this case and the parents’ struggle to see their son again in this feature film which could be one of the most intense visions of the entire competition.

Fallen Leaves di Aki Kaurismäki

A delicate tragicomedy about two people looking for love: this is how the highly anticipated new film by Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki could be presented, who seems to have staged another important piece of that beautiful mosaic that is his cinema. Kaurismäki has never lacked humanity, in the description of his characters and beyond, as well as references to the cinema of the past (from Bresson to Chaplin) and we expect one of the most exciting, entertaining and moving titles of the entire bill .

Club Zero di Jessica Hausner

Four years after the mighty “Little Joe”, the Austrian director is back in competition at Cannes with another feature film that, we imagine, will be able to shake the public. “Club Zero” is a thriller set in an elite school, where a new teacher arrives who could upset the students’ habits. Starring Mia Wasikowska.