On October 11, the “Golden Autumn Explosion” “Bottom Line” ushered in the closing of members amid the reluctance of many audiences. Enthusiastic audiences found that from October 7th, the drama has been rebroadcasted on Hunan Satellite TV during non-prime time, and the “welfare mode” has made everyone addicted to the drama.

As the first law-themed drama that fully displays the latest achievements of the judicial reform of the people’s courts, “Bottom Line” has been leading the way in ratings since it landed on Hunan Satellite TV, Mango TV, and iQiyi on September 19, and has been on the CSM National Network, CSM Metro, and CSM64 City. , Huan.com, Kuyun, and CCData all ranked first in provincial-level satellite TV, achieving global leadership; Mango TV’s cumulative playback volume reached 1.337 billion, iQiyi’s highest popularity value reached 8930, and Migu Video’s cumulative playback volume reached 2.14 billion.

How did “Bottom Line” set off the upsurge of “following dramas and learning the law” and “watching court trials”? Judging from its about 520 hot search topics on Weibo, Douyin, Kuaishou, Toutiao and other social platforms, the compatibility of professionalism, ideology, artistry, and viewing makes it incarnate The “National Law Popularization Open Class” with a sense of the times blended with fireworks, moisturizing things silently realizes the mass communication of mainstream values.

Ascension to the height of thought

Realize the idea of ​​breaking the rule of law theme

The theme of the rule of law is not scarce, but “Bottom Line” has been firmly locked by the audience from the day it was broadcast, and is recognized as an “ice-breaking work” with a high position, a big pattern, and the attributes of a new era.

It was filmed under the guidance of the Supreme People’s Court throughout the entire process, with the purpose of depicting the style of the times, reflecting the mainstream of the times, grasping the hot spots of the times, and showing the achievements of the times.

Facts have proved that the “bottom line” “grown” from judicial practice with Chinese characteristics has lived up to expectations. From #domestic legal dramas are finally supported#, #the bottom line how dare to shoot#, #why “the bottom line” is getting better and better#, #”the bottom line” shows how real the court work#, #the bottom line is serious and lively# , #watching the bottom line and breaking the defense#, to #follow the bottom line to learn the law#, #what inspirations the bottom line of TV dramas bring us#, #”bottom line” resonates with the plot#, these hot search topics are enough to show that “bottom line” Unprecedentedly satisfies the people’s desire for high-quality legal dramas.

What is particularly valuable is that it does not win with the reasoning suspense and the confrontation between good and evil that traditional legal dramas are good at. Because of the clear popularity of knowledge, social inspiration, and educational warning, “Bottom Line” has the characteristics of a period drama that far exceeds that of industry dramas and workplace dramas.

In the eyes of the general audience and industry experts, “The Bottom Line” deserves to set a “benchmark for legal dramas in the new era”, which is different from American legal dramas that show fierce confrontation and Japanese legal dramas that tell great good and evil.” We have found a new line of legal drama with Chinese characteristics that conforms to the aesthetic habits and thinking habits of Chinese audiences.”

Sheng Boji, director of the Art Critic Professional Committee of the China Television Artists Association, said that “Bottom Line” updated people’s perception of judicial organs. “The play is a major turning point in the popularization and education of the judicial system, and it is also the biggest highlight of the innovation of judicial works in my country in recent years.”

The Institute of Journalism and Communication of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Secretary-General and researcher of the World Media Research Center, Leng Song believes that “Bottom Line” dares to upgrade innovative perspectives and develop creative thinking, and uses vivid film and television language to construct “judges’ perspectives”, “case perspectives” and “case perspectives”. Audience Perspective”, using film and television art to describe and disseminate the construction of contemporary rule of law, which will help to establish people’s belief in the rule of law in society.

Dig deeper into reality

A Perspective of the People’s Livelihood in Contemporary China

For the creation of themed TV series, only by looking at the “big theme” from the “small incision”, refracting the “big era” with “little people”, and telling the “big truth” with “little stories” can we better reflect the voice of the people and arouse empathy of the people. “Bottom Line” revolves around a new type of contradiction and typical case involving social and people’s livelihood. In the process of fully reflecting the new era of judicial workers who are dedicated to the people and keep pace with the times, it also uses ups and downs of mediation and exciting court trials. , open the map of people’s livelihood in contemporary China.

###How difficult is it to protect your rights when you encounter sexual harassment in the workplace#, #Bottomline exposes bias in sexual harassment cases#, #Cai Wenjing said no to campus bullying#, #金东 Bottomline said the sadness of the workers#, #BottomlinePiano star lawsuit Case#, #The bottom line is still two yuan subway ticket this cry#, # Bottom line parents divorce lawsuit no one wants children#, #王秀竹talks about family education standards#, #Bottom line young people rectify the famous scene of the workplace#, #Bottom line shows entertainment Circle Chaos#, #Original family in the bottom line#… From the perspective of the realistic diversity of hot search topics, “Bottom Line” can be called “a kaleidoscope of society”, which organically covers many issues of today’s public concern, and there is always a scene that makes People can’t help but “tough empathy”.

More importantly, the works use fair and just judgments to promote the truth, the good and the beautiful, scold the false and the ugly, and use the power of justice to send the people credible and palpable courage and hope.

Rao Shuguang, president of the China Film Critics Association, praised the creation of “Bottom Line” with a deep focus on the lives of the people, carefully selecting cases that are closely related to the lives of the people as the basis for creation, and using realistic creative methods to improve the logical structure and description of the story. The real ecology of the construction of the rule of law, the plot is full of tension and the characters are full, which can effectively “bring in and substitute” the audience and form maximum empathy and resonance.

Wang Yuewen, chairman of the Hunan Writers Association, commented that the mirror image of life presented in “The Bottom Line” is very rich and complex, with joys and sorrows, ups and downs, but fairness and justice are the main colors of life. This is the real picture of contemporary China.

Respect artistic arc

Aesthetic expression of innovative serious issues

If the main theme and positive energy are to be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, it is necessary to get rid of profiling, preaching, and sloganization. “Bottom Line” fully respects the laws of art, fully considers the changes in the background of the times and the changes in the audience’s aesthetics, and uses the real and unpretentious human touch and fireworks to effectively relieve the sense of distance, heaviness and fatigue that serious subjects are easy to bring. Close the psychological distance between judicial work and the general public.

Before the debut of “Bottom Line”, what many viewers were most curious about was what kind of image of the people’s judge it will present? Judging from the overall texture, the people’s judges under the national emblem not only have the “beauty of intelligence” as intellectual elites, but also have the troubles, helplessness, distress and confusion of the general public. However, this group with a sense of justice can always penetrate the fog with wise thoughts and unique insights, and then output their inner speculations and shouts with firm expressions, conveying soothing positive energy.

At the same time, “Bottom Line” also created a serious and lively workplace ecology. The grassroots judges in the play communicate with the common people with high emotional intelligence, speak human words, be down-to-earth, do practical things, and have a good sense of humor. The happy scenes of like-minded colleagues and inevitable “bickering” and “demolition” have also become a highlight of the work.

According to the statistics of Detawen, the audience of “The Bottom Line” has a high preference in all age groups and tier-level cities. The relatively tough but emotionally detailed story content keeps the proportion of male and female audiences in the show relatively balanced. The creative criterion that universal realism themes have a broad nationality is further demonstrated.

Over the past few days, the audience has highly affirmed the “Bottom Line” in terms of the rhythm of the plot, acting, lines, costumes, props and many other angles, which can be seen with the naked eye. Such as #jindongbottomline crying drama appeal#, #bottomline old opera troupe builds a happy#, #bottomline full member acting skills award#, #chengyi role span is so big#, #highlight lines in the bottom line#, # The bottom line is that there are golden sentences KPI#, #how to evaluate the bottom line plot rhythm#, #bottom line line resonance# and other hot search topics, “justice”, “truth” and “lines” are the key words of public opinion in the play.

How to do a good job in the creation of positive value themes? Feng Fang, executive director of the Institute of Contemporary Art of Beijing Film Academy, said that he saw the direction in “Bottom Line”, which guaranteed professionalism, in-depth life, and artistic reconstruction, and affirmed the significance of Xiaoxiang Film Group’s mainstream content production in the Hunan radio and television ecosystem.

“Bottom Line” is a key project launched by Xiaoxiang Film Group in 2022, produced and distributed by its subsidiary Dangran Films. Undoubtedly, the play is destined to become a highlight in the 2022 realist boutique drama series, and it will certainly leave precious inspiration for the continuous breakthrough of the theme of the rule of law in China and even the theme creation. It is reported that the film “Chinese Judge”, produced by Xiaoxiang Film Group and based on the national political and legal model Zhou Chunmei, will also be launched in Hunan soon. The film will continue the successful creative experience of “Bottom Line”, tell the story of the rule of law in China, and spread the voice of the rule of law in China.

