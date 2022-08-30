DIY gameplay wave after wave of handcrafted self-expression and social needs

Tear off the protective film of the goopan, carefully decorate it with various styles of stickers with tweezers, then draw a few embellishments with an acrylic pen, and finally attach a bead chain or keychain to make small pendant objects one after another. In this summer vacation, a new trend appeared in the hand-made circle – “guka”.

“This is the hottest DIY this summer. Many bloggers on the platforms I follow are playing it. In the end, I couldn’t help myself and bought a set of material packs.” Xiaolu (pseudonym), a post-00s girl who likes to do handicrafts, also entered The pit of “Guka”.

Tapes, seals, and paint pens are scattered on the table; the assembled blocks of airplanes, characters, and buildings are still decorated in the room; the wrist is wearing a beaded bracelet that has just been woven… DIY gameplay is one after another. After a wave, “Guka” became popular as a hand-made work, and once again became a source of happiness for the post-90s, post-00s and even post-10s.

Affordable happiness from rice circles to life “guka”

Gooka originated in South Korea and is the transliteration of “sticker card” in Korean. It was first popular in the rice circle. Fans buy their favorite idol albums and cards printed with idol photos, collect all kinds of stickers, and decorate the cards with styles that match the design style. The most important thing is to fit the temperament of their own idols.

Guka was introduced into China through the star-chasing family, and it was also popular in the food circle at the beginning, from idol stars to anime characters, and then to the characters in the hot film and television dramas released in the summer. You can see a lot in the super talk and the interest community. Fans take photos and upload to show their works, and even draw or sell them on the platform to become peripheral consumption in the entertainment industry. However, this summer, with the enthusiasm of Generation Z, Guka gradually stepped out of the rice circle ecology and penetrated into the daily life of young people.

The reporter searched for the keyword “Guka” on Xiaohongshu, and there were a total of over 440,000 notes and over 10,000 products, and the pageviews of #guka reached 110 million. In addition to Xiaohongshu, platforms such as Douyin and Weibo can often swipe Guka unboxing sharing posts and immersive experience videos, attracting more and more players to enter the pit. In the video of the popular immersive experience Gooka, from Gooka, Goopan, Goobag bookcase, Goophone case, Googlass case… Adhering to the life attitude of “everything can be Goo”.

This Guka happiness is not expensive. The reporter searched for “Guka” on Taobao and found that there are cheap happiness everywhere. The stickers sold in an office supply store have sold more than 20,000 in the past month. “Magic Academy”, “Soft Sakura Girl”, “Sakura Garden Party”… There are 24 colors and styles to choose from, among which the cheapest one” “Macri Ri” sticker gift box (a total of 100 pieces) is only 7.66 yuan, and other styles include 100/200 sticker gift boxes, priced at 12.88 yuan/19.84 yuan, the average is about 0.1 yuan per piece, and there are many stickers on one sticker Cute characters and shapes. In addition, there are many Guka sets for sale on Taobao. Xiaolu recently bought a set of Guka material packs, including 287 pieces of material. The price of 48 yuan made her say “this is cheap happiness”!

DIY gameplay frequently takes advantage of the self-expression and social needs of a man

Guka gameplay overflows from the daily life of the rice circle, and the materials needed by Guka also penetrate into offline stores from online sales. In the stationery stores around the primary and secondary schools, stickers, stickers, tweezers and other sticky tools are placed in prominent positions on the shelves. The stationery store owner told reporters that many students used to go to the store to buy notebooks, tapes, Stamp, now many girls go straight to the area of ​​the goo card tool when they enter the store, and choose the shape of the goo plate and the style of stickers they like. “School is about to start soon, and I have a little more stock.”

On social media, Gouka is frequently associated with words such as “immersive”, “decompression”, “white noise”, and “eye-catching”. The moment the hand-crafters tear off the stickers, they take the immersive Gooka as a creative journey of decompression. There are successes, failures and regrets. They try again and again, design again and again, and make them again and again. No matter what the final product is, the 10 to 20 minutes of Guka is the process of curing “mental internal friction” in their busy lives.

From the handbook for recording life, to the assembled building blocks that use both brains and hands, to the complicated and retro beaded bracelets… DIY play method after wave, “Guka” as a new trend of hand-made, attracting more and more people to invest Among them, it has once again become the source of happiness for the post-90s, post-00s and even post-10s. Perhaps, the popularity of Guka will also enter the public’s field of vision from niche interests like DIY play such as hand accounts, building blocks, and beads, and finally cool down again and return to the circle of interest. But it is worth noting that no matter how the gameplay is innovated, the connotation of hand-made has not changed, from a kind of entertainment to the life needs of young people.

It is not difficult to see from “everything can be cooed” that “everything can be DIY”, from ornaments, bracelets, drinks, wine, desserts, clothing, etc. can be DIY, and constantly stimulate people’s desire to do it themselves, they add their own In the fashion of DIY again and again, through hand-made self-expression, “revealing” one’s own heart, carrying the hand-made person’s unique personality and spiritual direction, and finally realizing his social needs. When the popularity of “Guka” subsides and it returns to the niche interest again, I believe that there will be new ways to play with DIY connotations, which will once again capture the hearts of craftsmen who are eager for self-expression and social recognition.