“From the School Council periodic controls are made”

A group of nearly 30 Allen high school students being transferred to their campuses suffered an incident yesterday Tuesday in the bus in which they were traveling to the neighborhoods of the Coast towards the center of the city. Fortunately there were no injuries.

Loreley Cabanay, Allen school counselor, spoke this morning with RIO NEGRO on the subject, after the indignation of the fathers and mothers of the 30 boys from rural neighborhoods who were on that bus and after the prevention proposals from the Unter union.

“From the School Council all the periodic and weekly controls are made of how the units are, under what conditions, the documentation and everything that refers to the use of responsible transport by students, “explained the reference from the Ministry of Education in Allen.

On the other hand, he said that since Education requested an expert opinion from that micro. They announced that they had the corresponding documentation, Technical verification and papers up to date. “They have their vehicles in good condition,” he added.

“There is no other explanation than that they would have tried to steal the wheels and the screws must have been out of adjustment”, the official from the educational portfolio assured RIO NEGRO, supporting the initial hypothesis that the company made known.

The truth is thate no one noticed the mess before the unit went out to make the circuit.

“There was, thank God, no complicated situation to regret with the students, they are all in perfect health,” added Cabanay.

«We were very surprised by this fact because the company is impeccable in its service. He has been working with us for more than ten years,” said the official in relation to the “Orrego” firm, one of the three that provide school transfer services in the town.

only means of transportation

And Allen, public transport is a problem since the city does not have an urban service. The only way for children from rural neighborhoods to get to their schools is through school transportation, which in Allen is under a municipal agreement.

«There are three companies, we have Orrego on one side, Transporte Jaque on the other and Pablo Salazar, who does the other route. With this we cover all rural schools, some vulnerable urban primary schools and all secondary schools, daytime, waking up and night”, explained Cabanay.

«(With Orrego) it was an annual contract and The truth is that it is the first time that we have an event of this type, ” the official closed.



