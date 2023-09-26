From Tobagi to Bible: literature faces the times

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is no longer a question of faithfully representing reality, but of respecting its intrinsic currents to interpret it honestly, with unconditional words. Today’s intellectuals discount and clash with the dichotomy imposed by the impulsiveness of the readers themselves, without distinctions or cultural substrates: the winner of the Campiello Prize was Benedetta Tobagi, hosted last Sunday at the twenty-fourth edition of Pordenonelegge for her first triumphant outing, while one of the most requested titles in the bookstores of the Friulian literary capital was still “The world upside down” by Roberto Vannacci.

Two titles that stigmatize, at the antipodes, the disorientation of the present: if the volume self-produced by the general is comparable to a long and convulsive opinion, divorced from a lucid and organic analysis of the social context to which it refers, as well as crammed with typos and blunders , of Tobagi, the moral and almost testamentary purpose of “La Resistenza delle donne” (Einaudi) is not negligible. In essence, next to Vannacci’s verbose hangover, the latter’s therapeutic essay is reduced to a “wishful thinking”, to put it in the Anglo-Saxon way.

At the mercy of non-fiction

If some critics consider the “popular” awards juries penalizing, being more sensitive to ethical and political arguments than the literary stature of a work, Tobagi emancipates the role of the so-called partisan “relays”, often fundamental in high-risk missions during the second World War. Parallel to the author there is also the ten-year research of Alessandro Carlini, who published “Code name: Renata” (Utet) and was already aware of the climate of “moralism and exasperated puritanism” in which these women had grown up , thus having to overcome the prejudice and consequent oppression of a society that relegated them to “wives, mothers and sisters”. The centenarian Del Din, like the other protagonists of our Liberation, took up a weapon that was anything but tangible to “kill the angel of the hearth” who persecuted Virginia Woolf, as well as the Nazi-fascist enemy, but never giving up her own light-heartedness, the need to convert the uncertainty of the journey into adventurous vertigo and fear into a sense of exhilaration.

Premature disenchantment

In the Poetry Library of Palazzo Gregoris, during the festival, the disenchantment of the youngest emerged from the “Sixteenth Italian Quaderno di Poesia Contemporanea”, recently published by Marcos y Marcos and followed step by step by Franco Buffoni. The theme of disenchantment, recurring in both the authorial and critical dimensions, if on the one hand interprets a close analysis of contemporaneity, on the other hand manifests the risk that the lack of amazement at reality creates a disconnect between what is written and what which is perceptible from the writing itself. In short, both the author and the critic, at certain latitudes, interpret the distancing from wonder as a renunciation of subjectivity which nevertheless continues to manifest itself, even more preponderant and assertive than when it is not questioned. From language to concepts, we explore a hyper-realized reality which, by saying everything about itself, abandons itself to converge in the only voice that can be heard: that of the writer, increasingly alone. This is demonstrated by the surnames of “bonolis” and “clerici”, both tiny and terrible, encapsulated in Marilina Ciaco’s “Ghost Track” as symptoms of the ephemeral which parodically underlines the drift of every show (and of every overexposed sense).

Death by consumption

The dramatic loss of all meaning that Annie Ernaux fatally marks in “Look at the lights, my love” (L’orma, 2022) among the depersonalizing aisles of a shopping mall, is due to a commodified condition of existence devoid of self-criticism. A lack of awareness which translates into chained misunderstandings, short circuits and egregious errors, which leads to the attempt to erase himself, setting himself on fire inside a church, and ending up exterminating twenty-five unaware people in prayer. This is the legacy of Hell, the protagonist of the American Michael Bible in “The Last Beautiful Thing on the Face of the Earth” (Adelphi), who met a crowd of Italian readers in the auditorium of the Vendramini Institute.