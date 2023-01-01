2023 frees Sherlock Holmes from the alley of copyright: starting today, January 1, the latest stories of the private detective created by the Scottish writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle are finally free from copyright in the US and other Anglo-Saxon countries.

“The Adventure of the Veiled Tenant” and “The Adventure of Shoscombe Old Place” have in fact entered the sphere of the public domain. Reason? Elementary Watson, the detective would have said, in fact 95 years have passed since their publication, according to Anglo-Saxon legislation.

The same fate in English-speaking countries befell hundreds of books published in 1927, such as “Trip to the Lighthouse” by Virginia Woolf, “America” ​​by Franz Kafka, “Time Regained”, the last volume of “In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust, Men Without Women by Ernest Hemingway and Mosquitoes by William Faulkner. The public domain allows anyone to republish, remix or remake works without the permission of the rights holder.

The copyright lapsing of the Sherlock Holmes stories also marks the end of a vexed legal debate over how copyright law should treat the original Conan Doyle character. Many of Conan Doyle’s previous works were already in the public domain before 2019, but in that year the author’s heirs argued that this could not allow all of his production to be treated equally. Thus arose multiple legal disputes over new unauthorized Sherlock Holmes stories, including a now settled lawsuit against Netflix over its spinoff « Enola Holmes».

As mentioned, when the works enter the public domain, anyone can use, modify and distribute them for free. This is why the public domain plays an important role: and this is why copyright laws give authors essential rights to produce and disseminate works only for a limited period of time. When these rights expire, authors can use past works to create new ones. Adapting books into movies, or turning songs into plays. This process of “legal reconstruction” is a wonderful opportunity to exercise creativity. It’s a bit like giving new life to these same works.

Among the other novelties cleared by rights is Herman Hesse (“The Steppe Wolf”), the story of a man with a rather gloomy and shady character, who suddenly disappears, leaving a compelling manuscript as a memento. Then there is Virginia Woolf with “Trip to the lighthouse”, which narrates the life of an entire family, and universal themes such as those of the parent-child relationship. We have yellow with «Poirot and the Four», by Agatha Christie (perhaps one of her worst, but it’s still her). And that “The Gangs of New York” by Herbert Asbury, a great success at the cinema just a few years ago.