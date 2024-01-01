From today, they enable a sector of La Lobería for the summer season

The last day of the year It was confirmed that starting this Monday, the controlled opening of a sector of beaches in the La Lobería area in the “Punta Bermeja” Protected Natural Area would take place.. The decision was informed by the Secretariat of Environment and Climate Change of Río Negro. The Viedma government will carry out different measures in the sector.

As detailed by the Secretariat, it would be carried out the controlled opening of a sector of beaches in the La Lobería area. The authorization takes effect as of this Monday, January 1, 2024 and was formalized through the resolution

«In order to guarantee access for people and also continue to guarantee the safety of both wildlife and visitors, The inter-institutional Crisis Committee decided to allow access to a section of the area«, they reported.

They explained that the enabled sector It will be delimited 400 meters to the left and 400 meters to the right from the main access.

«This opening will be carried out under the personal responsibility of each visitorin accordance with the provisions established in the action protocols against the presence of the disease,” they maintained.

In turn, they reported that the municipality of Viedma will proceed to the installation and periodic removal of fences that will delimit the sector authorized for accesswith the objective of ensuring effective control of the enabled area.

Constant monitoring of the entire Protected Natural Area will also be established in coordination with the government of Viedma, in order to guarantee compliance with the measures.

This decision was made jointly between the provincial and municipal authorities and various specialized organizations, within the inter-institutional Crisis Committee. with the aim of protecting the ecosystem and allowing, in a controlled manner, the responsible visit to this space by the community.

«In this instance, we are reminded of the importance of responsibly complying with all preventive measures. It is prohibited to bring pets to the beaches and if you see dead marine animals or birds, it is key to keep your distance.«, they remembered.

In addition, they reported that in case of suspicion or to report sea lions or affected birds, they ask the population to contact SENASA. This can be done through the nearest local office, through the SENASA Notifications application for Android devices, by sending an email to [email protected], calling the number 11 5700 5704 or by completing the online form.





