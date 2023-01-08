ROME – The incentives for the purchase of green cars are back. Bookings reopen on the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform on Tuesday 10 January to take advantage of the ecobonus for non-polluting cars and motorcycles. Dealers will only be able to place reservations starting at 10.

The measure can count on a fund of 630 million euros allocated by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy on the basis of the three-year plan of the Draghi government. The president of Anfia, Paolo Scudieri, commenting in recent days on the not exciting trend of the car market in Italy, hoped that the incentives “can boost the demand for green cars from the first months of the year”, while the president of Centro Studi Promotor Gian Primo Quagliano expressed the fear that the new incentives could produce “unsatisfactory results” as in 2022 when the allocation for traditionally fueled cars and emissions not exceeding

135 grams of CO2 per kilometre, while the allocations for pure electric cars and the like have remained largely unused.

It is therefore desirable – observed Quagliano – that the provision be modified to make the incentives for electric cars economically accessible even to motorists with limited spending capacity and to make an effective and significant contribution to the elimination of older and more polluting cars .

Reservations must be made on the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform starting at 10. Here’s how the various resources are distributed:

1) ELECTRIC VEHICLES: 190 million for motor vehicles (up to 8 people) with emissions in the range of 0-20 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer

2) PLUG-IN HYBRID VEHICLES: 235 million for category M1 vehicles (for the transport of up to eight people) with emissions in the range of 21-60 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer

3) VEHICLES WITH LOW EMISSIONS: 150 million for M1 category vehicles (up to emissions in the range of 61-135 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer

4) LEGAL PERSONS: 5% of the amounts for clean cars are reserved for purchases made by legal entities for commercial car sharing or rental activities

5) MOTORCYCLES AND MOPEDS: for motorcycles and mopeds in categories from L1e to L7e (in practice from ‘fifties’ to microcars) the following are envisaged: 5 million for non-electric vehicles; 35 million for electric vehicles.

6) COMMERCIAL VEHICLES: 15 million for electric commercial vehicles of category N1 (light) and N2 (from 3.5 to 12 tons).