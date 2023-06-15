From what day and time will it not be possible to buy alcohol

On Sunday, June 25, a vote will be taken in Córdoba. Here you can consult the provincial register and in this note you have access to all the frequently asked questions about the elections with a single ballot, as well as being able to meet the candidates.

Electoral ban in Córdoba: what you need to know

The electoral ban for the 2023 elections in Córdoba begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 23, and will run until 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, three hours after the end of the elections. There are a series of activities that are prohibited, even the exit data cannot be disseminated during that period.

What things are prohibited during the electoral ban in Córdoba

The meetings of voters and voters or the deposit of weapons in houses within a radius of eighty meters around the polling places.

The shows, theatrical parties, sports activities and any public meeting that does not refer to the electoral act.

The sale of any kind of alcoholic beverages.

Offer or deliver ballots within a radius of eighty meters from the polling places.

The carrying of weapons, the use of flags, badges or other emblems.

Carry out public acts of proselytism

Publish and disseminate surveys and pre-election polls and projection on the result.

Open party premises located within a radius of eighty meters from the polling places.

What happens to those who violate the electoral ban

Citizens who do not respect the ban may be denounced for violation of the Electoral Code, and sanctioned if the Justice verifies the lack.

The penalties established for those who violate the ban depend on the breach in which they incur.

When does the ban on selling alcohol start and end?

The sale of any kind of alcoholic beverages is prohibited from 8:00 p.m. on the day before the election until 9:00 p.m. on the day the elections are held.

Whoever sells alcoholic beverages during that period is liable for a prison sentence of between fifteen days and six months.