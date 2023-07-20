L-Gantewho has been detained in the DDI of Quilmes for several weeks on an accusation of unlawful deprivation of liberty, had a particular gesture with his daughter’s mother, Tamara Baez. The musician gave him nothing more and nothing less than a luxurious Mercedes Benz.

The car was given as part of a birthday present. Báez, as usual, decided to share it with everyone through some stories on Instagram.

Between toasts and dedications from friends, the influencer slipped the news that surprised: the awesome imported car on the door of his box next to a dedication by the singer himself.

What did the message that L-Gante left next to Tamara Báez’s gift say?

“This is the Mafilia. With love, from your love. I love you”, said the sign that posed on the windshield. The message also reveals a rapprochement between L-Gante and Tamara, despite the musician’s legal complications.

For her part, the young woman responded to her daughter’s father with a red heart emoji over a picture of the car and wrote: “Happy Birthday to me”.

Later, in another Instagram story, he shared a snapshot of the impressive car with a comment for L-Gante, who was entranced: “Thank you for this and for giving me the best we have”.

One of the influencer’s friends also recorded the moment in which, during the early morning, Tamara tested the car outside the neighborhood where she lives: the Mercedes Benz still had the red bow while driving it down the street.





