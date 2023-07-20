Home » “From your love”
Entertainment

“From your love”

by admin
“From your love”

L-Gantewho has been detained in the DDI of Quilmes for several weeks on an accusation of unlawful deprivation of liberty, had a particular gesture with his daughter’s mother, Tamara Baez. The musician gave him nothing more and nothing less than a luxurious Mercedes Benz.

The car was given as part of a birthday present. Báez, as usual, decided to share it with everyone through some stories on Instagram.

Between toasts and dedications from friends, the influencer slipped the news that surprised: the awesome imported car on the door of his box next to a dedication by the singer himself.

What did the message that L-Gante left next to Tamara Báez’s gift say?

“This is the Mafilia. With love, from your love. I love you”, said the sign that posed on the windshield. The message also reveals a rapprochement between L-Gante and Tamara, despite the musician’s legal complications.

For her part, the young woman responded to her daughter’s father with a red heart emoji over a picture of the car and wrote: “Happy Birthday to me”.

Later, in another Instagram story, he shared a snapshot of the impressive car with a comment for L-Gante, who was entranced: “Thank you for this and for giving me the best we have”.

One of the influencer’s friends also recorded the moment in which, during the early morning, Tamara tested the car outside the neighborhood where she lives: the Mercedes Benz still had the red bow while driving it down the street.


See also  2)-KSD Korean Star Network (Korean drama)

You may also like

Milei attacked a list of candidates that bears...

Tekashi 6ix9ine Surprises Yailin ‘La Más Viral’ with...

They deny that Tini and De Paul are...

Melco Style Presents: The 2023 Black Pearl Diamond...

Adepa denounced “insults” by politicians to the media...

Barbie Movie Receives Mixed Reviews: Fantastic or Disappointing?

Santi, the boy who traveled from Cipolletti to...

the winning numbers of the draw 3,079 on...

The Unexpected Twist: Lewis Hamilton’s Drastic Decision to...

The trade balance marked a historic deficit in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy