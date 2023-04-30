Frontal labeling grows but the sale of exceeded products does not decrease

In supermarkets and stores in the region, food and beverages with black octagons on the front of the containers are multiplying, but there is no reduction in consumption despite warnings about the excess content of sugars, saturated fats, total fats, calories and sodium.

Vendors point out that mayonnaise, chips and the leading brand soda did not lose sales volume, despite having several labels on them. They estimate that 20% of the total products on display already carry the warning.

Explanations for consumer behavior are varied. They change depending on which side of the counter you are measuring from.and. Or from the broader angle from which the result of the application of the Law for the Promotion of Healthy Eating sanctioned in October 2021 is analyzed, as is the case of doctors and nutritionists. They say that this first stage of application may not show behavioral changes, but it will help raise awareness about what we are eating. (See box)

“With the malaria that exists and the inflation, people worry first about their pockets and he doesn’t give a damn to those little signs,” said the manager of a branch of the Cooperativa Obrera in Roca.

The healthy ones are more expensive

He explained that the change in consumption, when it appears, is because they are giving up quality. “When they stop consuming a particular product it is because they do not have enough money. Not for the octagons. As much as there are healthy, rich and attractive products, their presence on the gondola is of no use if they are expensive”, he insisted.

In the same sense declared a person in charge of the sales area of ​​a local of La Anónima. He said as an example that it was difficult for them to install their own brand sausages in the first place. But when the goal was achieved, they were labeled for saturated fat and excess sodium. “I thought sales were going to drop, but it didn’t affect anything, they carry them the same,” he said.

Ileana García, a teacher from Roca, mother of two teenagers, usually does the shopping in a store in the Stefenelli neighborhood. She said that she imagined that the chocolate chip cookies that she was buying should have some octagon but that He was completely unaware that a similar label should carry the colored cereals that he loaded in the local basket. “For me they were healthy,” he laughed. before consulting this newspaper.

The Frontal Labeling law is applied with a system of nutritional warning plates for quickly and easily report when products have excessive amounts of nutrients related to noncommunicable diseases.

41% of Argentine boys and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 17 are overweight.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, In Argentina, 140,000 deaths per year are caused by hypertension, hyperglycemia, overweight or obesity, three risk factors associated with excessive consumption of sugars, fats and sodium. In particular, obesity and overweight are the most serious malnutrition problems in the country: they affect 7 out of 10 adults.

The nutritionist Gabriela Di Leandro considered that the application of the norm will not produce immediate changes but it will help to generate awareness, to make people wonder what they are eating and what impact the content of the products will have on their health. (See box)

Some striking behaviors are observed among the gondolas. The supermarket sources consulted by Río Negro indicated that When shopping is done as a family, the children are the ones who force their parents to leave the product if it has the labels.

The grocer’s voice and some strange behaviors

“People are surprised when they see the labels. They read the warnings but they still end up taking the product. It is noticeable that they do it in less quantity, but it has a lot to do with inflation. They cut and shrink. (Cristian, storekeeper from the San Cayetano neighborhood, Roca)

Cristian sees the surprised faces of his clients when they realize

of the labels. “They are surprised, but they take it anyway.”

“I used to buy six packs of chocolate chip cookies. (Note: high in calories, saturated fat, and sugar) to keep in the pantry, give to the kids, and use in cakes. With this of the labels Now I only buy a pair. It also happens to me with grating cheese. I no longer consume the one from the closed packets. I buy it by the last at the delicatessen. With the flour theme I went to whole wheat and oatmeal to make cookies or pudding with them. I still think it will be very difficult to completely remove some products from our diet. When a sweet bread has octagons. (Marcela Rossetti, teacher, General Roca)

“We have a son with a disability, with a neurological condition. And the doctors tell us that he must have a good and special diet. Then we do it and we are already adequate. Since 2012, no sugar is eaten at home, minimal salt, no soft drinks and natural juices. All this change means more cost and wear. The official initiative is good, but with this inflation few are the ones who can”. (Ricardo Aguirre, commission agent, General Roca)

Strange behaviors and misleading consumption in young people

“There are new, rare behaviors that emerge and it is good to highlight them. I see my teenage son and his friends deceive themselves. When they get together to watch a game at home, they stop by the supermarket and look for the packet of chips that still doesn’t have the label on it. They say it makes them nervous to buy the ones with the black octagon. In my particular case, I have a vegan diet. With the labeling I began to warn about saturated fats and I stopped consuming the products that warn about it. The same with low-fat yogurt but high in sugar. Thanks to the labels I found out that there are many products that tell you without sugar, but in the fine print they warn that it is added. That is to say, they already have fructose or another quantity of sugars and what they do is not add more. (Sonia Constantini, cardiologist, General Roca)

“We are aware of the labeling. At home we continue to consume some sweet cookies that have the octagons and some soda. But it’s once in a while. We are not changing the brand we like but we are taking more care of ourselves”. (María Emilia Aveleira, student, General Roca)

«Labeling forces us to consider what we are eating and why»

“Front labeling forces us to ask ourselves what we are eating, why we are doing it and if that is going to have an impact on our health. I think a lot of people who see the four octagons on food packages get their heads split open.”.

This is how the nutritionist from Roca, Gabriela Di Leandro, responded to the consultation from Río Negro about the behavior she observes in her patients and in consumers in general regarding the application of the Law for the Promotion of Healthy Eating.

He considered that the measure is having a favorable impact in the population, but that does not mean that they are stopping buying the products that have the warnings. “Perhaps now they consume them less, but they are becoming aware of how they affect. I see it in my office. My patients send me photos of the products and ask me: is this true? And I tell them yes.

The nutritionist considered that consumers “are becoming aware” of

How do they affect some products?

In any case, the professional regrets that “there is no” a statistical record where it can be irrefutably verified if there is a change in behavior in the population.

“Yes, I am observing many reactions. People who stop consuming a food or fizzy drink because they see the excess sugar label. Goes with the tonic waters. They notice that behind the bitter taste, the excessively sweet prevails strongly.

According to the testimony provided by the nutritionist, your patients are surprised they ate something they always thought was healthy but now they discover that it was exceeded in sodium, sugars or saturated fats.

He also pointed out to clarify that “there are people who are not prepared to stop consuming something they really like, especially those over 50 years of age. No matter how many warnings you give them, they eat for pleasure, it will be harder for them to change”.

When mentioning the conditions that prevent improving eating behaviors, he said that it is a set of variants. “The pre-learned, the education of each person and their socioeconomic level”.

By Leander tries to educate with the interpretation of the fine print that the packaging of each product brings. It asks consumers to pay attention to the ingredient list, not so much to its nutritional value.

The Chilean case: the price of healthy foods skyrocketed

Chile was the first in the region to develop this type of labeling and made it mandatory in 2016.

The researchers Nano Barahona, Cristobal and Sebastián Otero measured its impact with a study. They focused on a particular product (other than cookies): cereals.

These are the results of the work:

– Conclusion 1: the consumers we underestimate the caloric content (and in some cases sugar) of the products. If we have those errors, it is possible that when we are notified (with the label), we will change our behavior.

– Conclusion 2: when the labels were introduced, consumers reacted immediately, consuming far fewer unhealthy products (especially those they thought were healthy).

Conclusion 3: when the labels were introduced, producers reacted, reducing the caloric content of their products to bring them just below the threshold for receiving labels. Average calories per product went down.

Conclusion 4: when the labels were introduced, the prices of the healthier products became relatively more expensive.



