Frozen Crown – Asked by Federico, Jade and Sheena – Interview

Frozen Crown are currently on tour in Europe. Before their guest performance in Vienna, I was allowed to join them Federico, Jade and Sheena about the tour, the album and everything.

Patrick (soundmagnet.eu): Hello guys how are you? This is now the third show of the tour. How’s the tour going so far?

Federico (Frozen Crown): Yes…. yes it is the third show.

Jade (Frozen Crown): Very good. We are very happy because people’s reaction is great.

Federico: Yes, but also very exhausting because it’s always a huge crowd of people, but we’ve also done four shows in Italy before with Nanowar Of Steel. So it’s the third show on the tour but technically the seventh show on the tour as a whole. So it’s quite a challenge.

Patrick: Let’s stick to the tour. You are on tour with Nanowar Of Steel. Is it as funny as you would expect? Do you already have a funny story you want to share with us?

Federico: Yes, it’s very funny, but we’re also generally very funny people. Now this is nothing new for us. Nanowar Of Steel are really very professional and serious off the stage, but always up for a joke. So it’s funny – but I’d say funny as usual.

Patrick: Then let’s talk about the new album. This is your first album where the new line up went through the whole process after your personnel changes.

Federico: No, it’s the second.

Patrick: Okay, the new line up has already gone through the whole process for the last album?

Federico: Yes, already on the third album and this is now the fourth.

Patrick: OK, have there been any changes in the process since the new line up started?

Federico: Yes, in any case. I think we’re a real band now. That’s not something we say now, but pretty much everyone says it, everyone gets it. In the writing process we all work together and you can hear the influences of everyone. Even if the person is not involved in the writing process per se. But everyone plays what suits them best on stage. This is something very personal and Frozen Crown reflects five personalities today.

Patrick: I think the new album sounds a lot darker and heavier than the last albums and not so much like – let’s call it Disney Metal – so it’s a lot heavier. Was that intentional?

Federico: Was that intentional… I don’t know.

Jade: The most Frozen Crown moderate Frozen Crown Album

Federico: The thing is that Sheena, for example, listens to a lot of metalcore or death metal. We are all very much into Death Metal. One of our favorite bands is Dark Tranaquility or Nevermore who are very hard. And Sheena likes to hear, for example Nile.

Sheena (Frozen Crown): Yes, but I would rather not see that in the Metalcore area.

Federico: Yes, that’s Technical Death Metal – so we’re also on the road in that area. We never intended to play Power Metal, I would describe it more as Melodic Death Metal with clean vocals, that’s more apt I think.

Patrick: On the other hand – the lyrics. If you google Frozen Crown or ask someone what Frozen Crown is, people tend to say Game Of Thrones influenced Power Metal. And I don’t think the Game Of Thrones theme is everything.

Federico: No of course not. Well, both of them are big Game Of Thrones fans, but I’m not. This description was mainly used by our distributor and by our label maybe because you have to describe it somehow to sell it. Of course Game Of Thrones is very appropriate to the atmosphere and we stand by those things too, but I’m more in the canon or Sword and Sorcery. More Dark Fantasy essentially, while the two are more into Game Of Thrones. I guess that’s more well known and so it’s easier to identify with it. When we started everyone associated the name with the Disney cartoon Frozen. It seemed obvious because of the word Frozen and the blonde singer, but that doesn’t mean we were influenced in any way.

Patrick: OK, who writes the lyrics? Or do you write them together?

Jade: Yes, both of us.

Patrick: Regarding tonight’s show. The show is sold out. what do you expect

Jade: Guys… no, well we expect to have a lot of fun because the venue is great. She’s very inspiring, I like the atmosphere inside and we’ve warmed up massively during the last few gigs and we’re ready, the batteries are fully charged.

Federico: Of course we love to play in bigger locations, but in a location like this you are very close to the people. And that’s what we probably like the most. Because you have that kind of connection of your own, you let yourself go.

Sheena: It gives you a lot more energy.

Federico: Yes it gives you more energy. It’s like you’re playing with the people and it’s really wonderful. You can feel it in the air that something magical is happening. Maybe we’ll throw them off the stage too… onto the people.

Patrick: What are your plans for the future? You are now doing the tour for the next two weeks. What happens after that?

Federico: Yes, two weeks with very few days off. Technically we’ve been touring since March 11th when the album came out. We then have a few shows of our own here and there and we’re going to Japan in June, which is a few months away so very timely. And this is going to be great, this will be our second time in Japan. It’s going to be a great show in a big location with our own crowd and it’s also going to be a very long show. Even though we’re already playing our longest setlist we’ve ever had in Europe. During our last tour with Dragonforce in 2020 we played about 40 minutes. And now we’re going to play an hour, which is perceived by many as a really long concert these days. And with this lesson it’s already very satisfying because otherwise you always have trouble choosing the right songs in a short setlist and now we can find a good balance between old and new songs. We play at least two songs from each album. So it’s really balanced, we’re having a lot of fun.

Patrick: You said you are going to Japan for the second time. What are the main differences between European and Asian audiences?

Federico: The main difference is the fact that they are in the same place from start to finish, maybe because you let people in relatively early. And they go to their seats and stand there for the entire show. No smoke breaks, no break to get a drink. They stand there the entire show and take part. They watch what’s happening on stage and aren’t distracted. They don’t text on their phones. Something that doesn’t happen in Europe. I would say Europeans tend to be more distracted and multi-task more, while Asians are very focused on the show and very stoic as viewers. Especially considering we’re doing a two-hour show.

Patrick: OK but if you stay where you are the whole time you can’t really mosh or do a circle pit.

Federico: No, they don’t do that there. They do a lot with their hands and they do it very synchronously.

Patrick: That means, especially for our readers in Austria and Germany, no more festival shows this year?

Federico: This year we haven’t announced anything yet, but everything is planned for next year.

Patrick: Most important question – you go to a desert island and you can take three albums with you.

Jade: OK I got it – Nightfall in Middle Earth von Blind Guardian, This Godless Endeavor von Nevermore and third Projector von Dark Tranquility.

Federico: For me, the question is very tricky because she named her favorite albums, but if I go to an island and I take away albums that I’ve heard a thousand times, it might not be that funny. I would probably bring something new that I don’t know that well. But if you want to know my favorite albums, these are Hate breeder von Children Of Bodom, The Gallery von Dark Tranquility and – now it’s difficult, presumably one Bork Nagar Album but I’m not sure which one. Perhaps Urd.

Sheena: Also, The Poison von Bullet for my Valentine. Alun von Caskets, this is a new metalcore band. And Led Zeppelin II.

Patrick: OK, that’s pretty much the end of it. Any final words for our readers?

Jade: Thank you, we are very happy to be here with you and to have this show in Austria, in Vienna and we hope you have fun with us tonight.

Federico: Yes, we hope you have fun and enjoy the show – so the lucky ones who bought a ticket because it’s sold out.

Here you can see the interview as a video in the original sound:

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Nanowar Of Steel – Dislike To False Metal

Live Review – Twilight Force / Seven Spires / Silver Bullet – Winter Wonder Tour 2023

Album Review – Twilight Force – At The Heart Of Wintervale