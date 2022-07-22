Listen to the audio version of the article

What it is: A perfect fragrance for the summer season and above all to give relief from the high temperatures of these days: the notes of citrus and tropical fruits, together with the “on the rocks” effect, give a feeling of freshness and have a energizing effect.

We therefore have one more weapon to combat the heat wave of this period, which is putting a strain on those who stayed in the city: these compositions, in addition to being olfactory pleasant scents, create an “air conditioning” effect. As told by Andrea Casotti, co-founder of The House of Oud and THoO, «The combination of citrus accords and exotic fruits results in a blend with an intoxicating and at the same time invigorating effect, a real panacea in these trying summer periods. Then the secret of originality and a successful scent is to create new mixes: the meeting between the fresh and sparkling notes of frozen lemon and the juicier and gourmand ones of mango and rapé coconut allowed us to obtain a tropical, fresh cocktail. and creamy, able to immediately bring a breath of good humor to anyone who wears it during these hot days ». In the morning, after a shower, the perfume is generously vaporized, in a cloud, for total immersion; during the day, at any time, a refresh on the nape of the neck and wrists immediately gives a renewed sense of well-being.

Three products for three price ranges:

4711 Remix Cologne Edition 2022 – Grapefruit it is exactly like a citrus granita: it has the DNA of the original Kölnisch Wasser in the background, but it is decidedly more contemporary thanks to the very sparkling opening with grapefruit and yuzu, while the base is a beautiful floral musk (29 euros for 100 ml – For Info and Online Shop: www.mavive.com).

Soft Dream by Jacques Zolty is a composition that gives well-being from start to finish: it gives an immediate sense of freshness thanks to citrus fruits in the top notes, then communicates energy with spices, and finally leaves a mix of tropical woods, sugar and a touch of tonka bean (145 euros for the 100 ml vape, in artistic perfumeries).