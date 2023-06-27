Fruit Salad – Panelatherapy

Hey guys, let’s talk about a stop that is always a good choice whether it’s hot or cold: fruit salad because this delight brings together all the best, who likes to cool off and eat a delicious mix of berries?

The fruit salad is great because it’s super versatile, you can add a touch of mint for extra freshness, throw in some basil leaves for a different touch or even a pinch of cinnamon to make everything tastier. Not to mention that you can take care of the presentation and make a beautiful dish because the train is really photogenic, so be sure it will make you want to take a photo to post on social networks, let’s engage!

In addition to being delicious, the fruit salad is super nutritious because the fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber, which is good for our body in many ways, they help to strengthen the immune system, regulate the intestine, hydrate and even make the skin more beautiful.

It’s like a combo of health and flavor in one dish!

And the cool thing is that you can enjoy the fruit salad at any time of the day, after all it’s a great option to start the day with energy, like a light and healthy breakfast, but it’s also a great alternative for that afternoon snack or even for dessert, when you’re in the mood for something sweet, but don’t want to stick your foot in the jackfruit.

How do I make my fruit salad?

So if you’ve never ventured into this delight, here’s an easy and quick recipe for you to make a delicious fruit salad at home, it’s great for encouraging children to get to know the kitchen and how food is made, so call the little ones and let’s go:

Ingredients:

1 apple 1 banana 1 orange 1 kiwi 1 cup grapes (whichever variety you prefer) 1 cup strawberries (optional) Juice of half a lemon Mint leaves to garnish (optional)

Step by step:

Wash all the fruit well before starting. Peel the apple, banana, orange and kiwi and cut it into medium cubes and then put everything in a large bowl. Add the grapes to the bowl, I prefer to cut them in half to make it easier when eating, but that’s just me. If you are using strawberries, wash them, remove the leaves and cut them into slices, then add them to the other fruits. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon over the fruits. This will help prevent them from darkening and add a touch of acidity, but be careful not to add too much. Gently mix all the fruits in the bowl, taking care not to crush them. If you want to decorate, place some mint leaves on top. Now just serve and enjoy your fresh fruit salad!

Tip: If you prefer, you can add a little honey, granola, condensed milk or plain yogurt to give the salad an extra touch of flavor. It’s delicious!

What matters is that it tastes good!

Remember that you can adapt the recipe according to the fruits you have available or according to your preferences. Unleash your creativity and experiment with different combinations, and of course, be sure to share this delight with friends and family.

So, guys, let’s throw ourselves into this delicious fruit salad and enjoy what nature has to offer? It’s an easy, quick, refreshing option and full of benefits for our body, I’ve already talked about it in this post. Your health and taste buds will thank you, you bet, I even have a light recipe! So, tell me: what’s your favorite fruit to put in the salad?

