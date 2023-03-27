star



Actors Song Jae-rim and Kim So-jin once dressed up as imaginary couples in “We Got Married”. The interaction between the two in the play is full of pink bubbles, and the two known as the “elf couple” are also deeply loved by the audience. A few days ago, there were rumors that the two were dating when they were seen walking together in an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan. Fans also quite supported the two people’s true relationship, but everyone’s short-term expectations fell through.

(Source: TVDaily)

Actors Song Jae-rim and Kim So-jin were spotted visiting a Tokyo amusement park together a few days ago. Netizens can easily confirm this rumor through photos on their SNS. Song Zailin and Jin Zhaolin have collaborated on the reality love show “We Got Married” since 2014. Because of their good looks, the interaction in the show is even more loved by the audience, and they even feel that the two can communicate in place.

The two then collaborated in the TV series “Our Jiashun” and once again acted as a couple in the drama, whether in variety shows or dramas, they made the audience knock on the bowl and do the fake show for real. However, regarding the rumors of the two being in love in the same location in Japan recently, the company that Kim Soo-jin belongs to stated that the actor Kim just finished shooting KBS “Three Brothers and Sisters Must Be Brave” and traveled to Japan with the staff. It is not clear Song Zailin was also in Japan for some reason, the two just met there by chance, and got together for a brief meeting.

Even though the company has stated its position and denied that the two are in love, the fans who were looking forward to the real relationship between the two were a little disappointed, but everyone still thinks that such a chance encounter is not destined! ?

