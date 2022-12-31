[The Epoch Times, December 31, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) The CCP virus (COVID-19, new crown virus) epidemic is breaking out in China, and news of a large number of celebrities dying from the disease is frequently on the top searches. On December 31, it was rumored in the entertainment industry that Fu Dayong, a well-known host, died of illness at the age of 42.

Fu Dayong’s friend, mainland actor Jiang Peng posted a post saying that Fu Dayong died of cancer at 16:00 on December 30.

Another friend of Fu Dayong also posted a message of condolences, revealing that Fu Dayong died of brain cancer. From the diagnosis of cancer to the two years before and after his death, he also suffered from many illnesses during his lifetime and passed away suddenly.

According to public information: 42-year-old Fu Dayong was born in Shenyang, Liaoning. After graduating from Communication University of China, he successively worked as a program host on CCTV, Beijing Satellite TV, Liaoning Satellite TV, Shandong Satellite TV and other radio stations.

He hosted Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala twice in 2006 and 2010, and then hosted Shandong Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala.

On December 31, the topic “The well-known host Fu Dayong passed away at only 42 years old” became a hot search topic.

Recently, the news of the death of a large number of public figures in China has been frequently searched.

Among the celebrities who have passed away in the literary and art world include: Cheng Daihui, a veteran artist of the Shanghai Ballet; Yan Dingxian, the former director of the Shanghai Animation Film Studio; Li Changle, a performing artist at the Beijing Film Studio; Shi Wenxin, mother of the famous actor Ge You, literary editor of Beijing Film Studio, and others.

Chinese mainland artist Tong Yimin told The Epoch Times: “We have seen a large number of deaths of celebrities in the literary and art circles. Almost all of these celebrities are staunch members of the Communist Party, or loyal followers and supporters of the CCP.”

For example, Cheng Daihui, who was in the ward on December 29, participated in the work of choreographing a large-scale music and dance praising Mao Zedong’s “The East Is Red”, and also participated in the creation of the music and dance epic “Singing and Forging Under Mao Zedong’s Banner” to praise Mao; Yan Dingxian, who died on the 26th, was a member of the Communist Party of China; Wang Wenjiao, who died of illness on the 25th, joined the Communist Party in 1960. Zhang Muzeng Mao Zedong died of illness on the same day.

Performing artist Zheng Rong, who died of illness on December 24, played the role of CCP leader Dong Biwu many times. The famous dancer Zhao Qing who died on the same day, Yang Da, a national first-class actor of the Communist Party of China, and Lu Xiaoguang, the first-generation director of the short TV series “Foreign Daughter-in-law and Local Lang”, were all members of the Communist Party of China. Among them, the crew led by Lu Xiaoguang staged programs that slandered Falun Gong, a group of people who practice Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance.

Yang Lin, a Henan playwright who died of illness on December 21, once wrote the red drama “Red Flag Canal” and so on; Wang Xizhong, China‘s first-generation film and television make-up master, played the role of the leader of the Communist Party of China many times; Chen Jingliang, the former curator of the China Film Archive, who died on the same day, was the editor-in-chief of the red film of the Communist Party of China, “Selected Chinese Films of the Century” and so on.

Tong Yimin said that the class of farmers, businessmen and scholars was originally the backbone of the nation, the spirit and soul of the country. “Since ancient times, literati have to be proud, have the world in mind, have independent personality, and don’t easily follow suit! However, these celebrities in the Chinese literary and art circles are usually trying to figure out the meaning of the CCP’s master, looking at the wind and flattering. Through various forms of literature and art, come Whitewash the peace for the CCP, deceive the common people, and cover up the CCP’s crimes.”

“It makes people believe the CCP’s lies unknowingly in the process of reading literary works. Compared with the CCP’s direct propaganda, the mainland’s literary and artistic propaganda is more deceptive and concealed.” When you go to the CCP’s privileges, you can’t live in a special ward, you have to go to the pharmacy to grab medicine by yourself, and you can’t jump in the queue and burn it first if you die. When they clean up the land for the CCP, they may not have thought that they and their family members are also victims, and they will still be doomed. “

Responsible editor: Lin Congwen