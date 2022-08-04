Recently, some netizens questioned that Fu Longfei’s new song “keyone” was plagiarizing Cai Xukun’s song “young”. On August 4, Fu Longfei’s fantasy company issued a statement to clarify the plagiarism rumors: “Mr. Fu Longfei has been a singer-songwriter since his debut, respects the original singer and knows it well. The importance of ‘original’ to a creator, our company has confirmed that there is no plagiarism of other works in related works.”

The statement pointed out that the relevant subjects who published false information should immediately delete all the allegedly infringing content. Evidence preservation measures have been taken for infringements suspected of smearing, malicious attacks and spreading false remarks, and litigation procedures will be initiated against some serious infringers. Subjects who are still suspected of infringement after the statement is released will be investigated for legal responsibility.

Fu Longfeifang also emphasized that the Internet is not a place outside the law, and no one is allowed to infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of others. He also hopes that the majority of netizens will respect the legitimate rights and interests of others, abide by laws and regulations, speak rationally, and jointly create a clear and civilized cyberspace.

It is reported that on August 3, music critic Zou Xiaoying also spoke for Fu Longfei on social platforms, saying that the two songs are fundamentally different and there is no plagiarism, and analyzed the controversial parts from a professional perspective.

It is understood that Fu Longfei is a male pop singer, music producer, and film and television actor in mainland China. In 2013, he joined the Chinese-South Korean group NU’EST-M and performed activities in China in the form of a limited group. Me”, “Cambrian” and other film and television dramas. Fu Longfei is currently participating in the variety show “China Rap Peak Showdown”, and has won the affirmation of many rappers with his excellent performance.

