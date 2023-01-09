The TV series “Futuyuan” jointly produced by iQiyi and Straw Bear Pictures is currently being broadcast exclusively on iQiyi. It is reported that the drama is directed by Wu Qiang, Li Jingling is the screenwriter, and Wang Hedi, Chen Yuqi, He Rundong, and Zeng Li are the leading actors. Starring He Nan, Wang Yuexin, Guan Chang, Han Haotian and others. The play tells the love story of Xiao Duo (played by Wang Hedi) and Buyinlou (played by Chen Yuqi) who meet, know each other and redeem each other in troubled times. In the latest plot, Xiao Duo finally revealed his true identity to Buyinlou, and the two untied their knots and got married in Huahai. At that time, Murong Gaogong’s surprise attack on Western Shu will also make Xiao Duo and Buyinlou face the pain of separation.

Xiao Duo Buyinlou loves each other in troubled times, redeems love and faces imperial pressure

In the play, Xiao Duo, played by Wang Hedi, is a complex character whose survival is supported by revenge. Bu Yinlou, played by Chen Yuqi, is used to pretending to be clever, and only wants to spend his old age in the harem. The two met and got acquainted by accident, and fell in love with each other after knowing each other’s true side, and then experienced all kinds of ups and downs in life and death, and finally broke away from the feudal world, escaped from birth, and won freedom and love.

In the episodes that have been aired, the hero and heroine meet for the first time when the turmoil in the court is changing, and Xiao Duo uses the identity of Zhaodingsi to save the Buyinlou where the late emperor is about to be buried. In getting along day after day, Xiao Duo gradually understood that Bu Yinlou hid his edge from bluntness in order to protect himself, and Bu Yinlou also saw through Xiao Duo’s sincerity in killing and attacking. Afterwards, the relationship between the two developed by leaps and bounds in the land of Xishu. After Xiao Duo revealed his true identity and married Buyinlou Huahai, Murong Gaogong made a surprise attack on Xishu. The relationship between Xiao Duo and Buyinlou also faced power at this moment. high pressure. From the latest notice released by iQiyi, it is known that Buyinlou will be taken back to the palace. Upon learning of this, Xiao Duo sneaked into the room of Buyinlou in the courtyard full of imperial soldiers, and deeply and firmly with Buyinlou Discussing the matter of elopement, even uttered the touching words “You are my wife, so what if I go crazy once” amidst Bu Yinlou’s concerns. However, personal power is no match for the imperial power. In order to protect Xiao Duo, Buyinlou chooses to return to the palace with Murong Gaogong, but Xiao Duo mistakenly thinks that Buyinlou has changed his mind, leaving him sad and suffering from lovesickness in the old place of Xishu. Seeing how the two people in love escaped from the shackles of imperial power and won their freedom is one of the most anticipated plot developments for the audience of “Fu Tu Yuan”.

The popularity is high, and netizens praise Futu Yuan’s light-hearted painting style to hide profound ideas

“Fu Tu Yuan” started broadcasting on December 27, and has been updated to 20 episodes so far. The popularity on iQiyi has reached more than 9,000, and Douban has a score of 7.3. Professional film and television data monitoring platforms such as Maoyan often rank first in popularity. At the same time, on overseas platforms, “Fu Tu Yuan” also achieved outstanding results. iQIYI ranked first in overseas station reservations, ranked first in 48 hours after its launch, and broke through 10 million plays in a week. , Canada, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam ranked first in popularity, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions ranked first in popularity, and MyDramaList, the world‘s largest Asian drama community, scored 8.2. In addition to the brilliant data on the list of “Fu Tu Yuan”, the anti-routine plot and distinctive character design in the play also contributed a lot of topicality.

On social platforms, the gradually rising plot and contrasting characters have aroused great enthusiasm among netizens for discussions, and related topics frequently appear on the list. Chinese film reports once certified “Futu Yuan” as “another hot new drama” in a high profile, and netizens reacted The enthusiasm for reading and interpretation is even higher, not only analyzing the relationship between Xiao Duo and Buyinlou from the perspective of “eight times the mirror”, but also connecting “Xiao Duo’s knife”, “Xiao Duo’s shoes”, “Buyinlou’s dialect” and “drama”. The plot details such as “the father-in-law in the movie” are talked about with great interest, giving it an interesting meaning. During the non-updating days, netizens were in a high mood to urge updates. They wrote their sincere drama reviews on platforms such as iQiyi, Weibo, and Douban, and expressed on social platforms that they had been “floating” and imitated Xiao Duo’s performance in the drama. Among the classic actions and lines such as eating cherries and smelling flowers, the audience’s impressions and feedback are enough to show that “Futuyuan” not only “does not procrastinate in the plot, but also has a sense of role setting” and has strong social attributes.

In addition to the light comedy style and enthusiastic response, most viewers also noticed the deeper meaning expressed in “Fu Tu Yuan”. From the identities of the two in the play and the era in the play, it can be seen that the feudal imperial power is always suppressed by On the heads of the two, the determination and courage of the two to resist fate and feudal ethics are even more precious. How to escape from the impeccable city of the palace and win love and freedom may be the reason that makes the audience talk about it and cause them to think.

“Futuyuan” is being broadcast exclusively on the iQIYI platform. VIP members will update 2 episodes every Sunday to Tuesday at 20:00, and non-members will transfer 1 episode for free every Sunday to Thursday at 20:00. January 24 The membership is over, and the transfer is complete on February 13. Tonight at 20:00, continue to watch Xiao Duo and Bu Yinlou join hands to pursue love and perform redemptive love.

