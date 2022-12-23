On December 20, actor Fu Jia revealed the news of the death of his father Fu Zucheng on social platforms. The article states: My father is a student in Class 60 of the Acting Department of the Film Academy. After graduation, he joined the Beijing Film Theater Troupe. He has acted as Fang Dasheng, the main protagonist in “Sunrise”, and also played small roles in many plays. The most famous movie he starred in is “Little Flower”. I have worked hard all my life in acting and behaved in a well-behaved manner. The most common words I have told me are “be honest, act honestly, and act honestly”. He’s gone today… Goodbye, Dad.

It is reported that Fu Zucheng is a native of Tianjin, born in June 1940. His major works include “Going to the Green Mountains”, “Little Flower”, “The Fog”, “Suspicious Murder”, “Special Self-employed” and so on. In addition, he also acted as Fang Dasheng in Cao Yu’s drama “Sunrise”, and dubbed many dubbed films. During his lifetime, he was a member of the Chinese Film Association and a member of the Chinese Academy of Film and Performing Arts.

Actor Fu Jia is 49 years old this year. He once starred in “Duan Xifeng” in the TV series “Let’s Get Married”. In addition, he has also acted in many TV series such as “The Next Stop Is Happiness”, “The Legend of Chu Qiao”, and “Celebrating More Than Years”.

Original title: Actor Fu Zucheng passed away at the age of 82, and his son Fu Jia sent a message to mourn

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling