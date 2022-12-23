Home Entertainment Fu Zucheng passed away at the age of 82, and his son Fu Jia sent a message of condolences: Goodbye Dad – yqqlm
Entertainment

Fu Zucheng passed away at the age of 82, and his son Fu Jia sent a message of condolences: Goodbye Dad – yqqlm

by admin
Fu Zucheng passed away at the age of 82, and his son Fu Jia sent a message of condolences: Goodbye Dad – yqqlm

On December 20, actor Fu Jia revealed the news of the death of his father Fu Zucheng on social platforms. The article states: My father is a student in Class 60 of the Acting Department of the Film Academy. After graduation, he joined the Beijing Film Theater Troupe. He has acted as Fang Dasheng, the main protagonist in “Sunrise”, and also played small roles in many plays. The most famous movie he starred in is “Little Flower”. I have worked hard all my life in acting and behaved in a well-behaved manner. The most common words I have told me are “be honest, act honestly, and act honestly”. He’s gone today… Goodbye, Dad.

It is reported that Fu Zucheng is a native of Tianjin, born in June 1940. His major works include “Going to the Green Mountains”, “Little Flower”, “The Fog”, “Suspicious Murder”, “Special Self-employed” and so on. In addition, he also acted as Fang Dasheng in Cao Yu’s drama “Sunrise”, and dubbed many dubbed films. During his lifetime, he was a member of the Chinese Film Association and a member of the Chinese Academy of Film and Performing Arts.

Actor Fu Jia is 49 years old this year. He once starred in “Duan Xifeng” in the TV series “Let’s Get Married”. In addition, he has also acted in many TV series such as “The Next Stop Is Happiness”, “The Legend of Chu Qiao”, and “Celebrating More Than Years”.

Original title: Actor Fu Zucheng passed away at the age of 82, and his son Fu Jia sent a message to mourn

See also  Jiao Xiongping Mingdao Wang Yichun attended the Sino-Italian Female Filmmakers Forum in Cannes-Qianlong.com.cn

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

You may also like

Only when you enter the character can you...

«2022 rewards Bulgari for ten years of projects...

The movie “Blazing Agent” was released nationwide today....

From “First Happiness” to “Second Happiness”: Fame Gained,...

Their figure makes us unforgettable_Guangming Net

The National Center for the Performing Arts played...

Well-known screenwriter Ni Zhen passed away at the...

What are the thousand-yuan joint-branded sneakers worth starting...

Only “The Wandering Earth 2” is suitable for...

Japanese street basketball brand ballaholic launches its 10th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy