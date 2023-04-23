Fubar: Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in the first trailer for his Netflix series

The famous actor of Terminator slips into the shoes of a retired CIA agent, who despite himself agrees to collaborate with his own daughter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to the front of the stage: this time, he is on the poster of the series Fubar, mixing humor and action on Netflix. The first trailer is unveiled this Wednesday and announces the series for the May 25, 2023.

In this new role, the Austrian-American actor plays Luke, a recently retired CIA agent. He accepts, in spite of himself, an ultimate mission. What is his surprise when he discovers that his 28-year-old daughter is also working undercover for the Secret Service, forcing them to form an unexpected duo.

Fubar Series Trailer

According to the Cambridge dictionary, the word Fubar is an acronym for “fucked up beyond all recognition”, translated into French as “foutus beyond all recognition”.

A bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger found success in Hollywood with cult 1980s action films such as Conan the Barbarians, Total Recall and of course Terminator. After a political career in the early 2000s as Governor of California, he made a remarkable comeback to comedy, notably in the saga Expendables.