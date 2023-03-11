One Day is probably also a victim of its time: conceived as spontaneous Fucked Up-Impuls, the three and a half years of its origins actually mark part of the longest break between two long-players by the Canadians. (If you complete the Year Horse-series on a secondary strand of the canon, of course).

The concept behind the Canadians’ officially sixth studio album would actually be quite simplistic: Each member (i.e. the singer Damian Abraham, who for the first time in a long time also contributed a few lyrics of his own, bassist Sandy Miranda, drummer Jonah Falco and now – because Ben Cook is the Band left in 2021 and Josh Zucker isn’t up One Day acts – guitarist and creative bellwether Mike Haliechuk, who handles all guitar aspects single-handedly, each have the one day to create and record their respective parts.

In fact, Corona did not tolerate such impulsiveness and it took a long time from the first recordings in 2019 to the final mix and mastering in April 2022, just as the release, which was fundamentally delayed into the next calendar year, made the days go well beyond the 24-hour limit.

Maybe it’s just because of this background story that One Day only feels lively to a limited extent, rather pleasantly controlled and well-considered along its numerous guitar tracks, polished, doesn’t transport anything rough or unpolished aggressive, doesn’t allow any radicality – but without failing just because of the expectations.

The actually simple compositions and nice hooks are by no means mentally thought out, but with a net and double bottom (not only in the opening double from Foundwhich is jubilantly jubilant in chorus, as is the run-of-the-mill kit Lords of Kensington swings up and I Think I Might Be Weirdwhich brings the strings out of the opera, um Fang Island and Queen to merge – and thereby mainly serves trademarks) but so far draped with gimmicks, as if, in addition to the reliability, one should once again be amazed at how many layers Fucked Up can stuff into a song even in a comparatively short time.

On the one hand, the 40 minutes don’t really feel like they would Fucked Up never going all in to risk, but rarely as euphoric as the band otherwise was in their best moments.

Operating irritatingly in the middle of the street (between hardcore and pop), the work remains so ambivalent. Huge New Her is a snappier Klopper, which only lacks the necessary bite, Broken Little Boys a nice mid-tempo smasher whose anthemic intentions don’t get an emotional grasp until the accommodating one Falling Right Under staggers around his somewhat annoying hook. In the title track, the backing harmonies of the vocals add momentum, but the number just takes too long before the closer Roar remains completely underwhelming as a power-pop balanced construction kit and lacks any unrestrained intensity or megalomania. Symptomatic of all the numerous catchy phases that don’t get to the point: for the first time in your career you have to Fucked Up accuse them of sounding a bit boring overall. Maybe from yourself too.

To that extent One Day even then the best – and still saving itself just above average! – when the band leaves the half-baked warm-up of the comfort zone and largely says goodbye to the base. So if Nothing’s Immortal with a beautifully dreamy tinkling patina Cheap Trick makes and Cicada the best possible axis Dinosaur Jr. and Hüsker Dü tried.

One Day by Fucked Up

similar posts

Print article