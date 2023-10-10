Fuji TV’s Drama “ONE DAY～Christmas Eve～” Begins with a Solid 7.8% Ratings for First Episode

Fuji TV’s latest drama series, “ONE DAY～Christmas Eve～”, has kicked off with a promising start, capturing the attention of viewers across Japan. The show, which aired last night, stars renowned actors Kazuya Ninomiya, Miki Nakatani, and Takao Osawa, and has garnered a commendable rating of 7.8% for its first episode.

The series marks Ninomiya Kazuya’s highly anticipated return to the screen, and revolves around the intertwined stories of three individuals on Christmas Eve. The narrative takes an exciting turn when a shooting incident takes place at Yokohama Yamashita Pier at the stroke of midnight. The central character, Seiji Suruji, played by Ninomiya, wakes up to find himself near the pier, alongside a lifeless body with a gunshot wound to the head. With no recollection of what happened, he becomes a fugitive on the run, pursued relentlessly by the police.

Simultaneously, chef Tachi Aoi Tokio, portrayed by Osawa Takao, finds himself immersed in the preparations for a Christmas dinner when an unexpected intruder bursts into his restaurant. As the chaos unfolds, the anchor of a local TV station, Kurenai Kikyo, played by Miki Nakatani, arrives at the scene of the shooting incident. Kikyo, who has dedicated the last decade to her journalistic career, is abruptly informed that her program, “Report Focus,” has been discontinued and she is now assigned to a cooking show. Despite their lives appearing disconnected, the fateful hour of midnight on Christmas Eve sees their paths gradually converging.

The drama boasts a stellar cast, including the accomplished actors Eguchi Yosuke, Nakagawa Daishi, Matsumoto Wakana, Nakamura An, Kote Shinya, Fukumoto Riko, Kato Ryo, Sakurai Yuki, Inowaki Kai, and Sato Hiroshi. This powerhouse ensemble has further piqued the curiosity of the audience, causing the show to generate substantial buzz within the entertainment industry.

“ONE DAY～Christmas Eve～” is a gripping drama that promises to captivate viewers with its intricate storytelling and exceptional performances by its star-studded cast. As the series unfolds, audiences are eager to discover how these seemingly unrelated characters will find their destinies intertwined by the end of Christmas Eve. Tune in to Fuji TV every week to unravel the mysteries and emotional journey of “ONE DAY～Christmas Eve～”.