Recently, the Fujian Provincial Bureau of Statistics has announced the 2022 Fujian Province National Economic and Social Development Statistical Bulletin.

According to the bulletin data, by the end of 2022, the cultural system of Fujian Province has 70 state-owned art performance groups, 95 public libraries, 95 cultural centers, 104 state-owned museums, and 43 non-state-owned museums. Throughout the year, various art performance groups in the cultural system performed 7,100 offline performances, with 2,447,600 audiences, and 130 premieres this year. There are 117 archives of various types at all levels.

At the end of 2022, Fujian Province has a total of 395 theaters with 2,301 screens and an annual movie box office of 1.054 billion yuan. There are 3 radio stations, 3 television stations, 68 radio stations, and 1 educational television station. There are 7.45 million cable TV subscribers, and the digitization rate is 100%. The comprehensive coverage rate of radio programs is 99.87%; the comprehensive coverage rate of TV programs is 99.89%.

By the end of 2022, the total number of telephone users in Fujian Province will be 55.7423 million, an increase of 0.8%. Among them, there were 6,798,300 fixed telephone users, a decrease of 3.9%; 48,944,000 mobile phone users, an increase of 1.5%. The penetration rate of mobile phones is 116.9 units/100 people. There were 16.4068 million 5G mobile phone users, an increase of 65.5%. There were 21.453 million fixed Internet broadband access users, an increase of 8.1%, and the penetration rate of fixed broadband households was 126.1 units per 100 households. There were 42.8184 million mobile Internet users, an increase of 3.3%.

According to DVBCN’s understanding, in the 2021 statistical bulletin, Fujian has a total of 4 radio stations, 4 TV stations, 68 radio and TV stations, and 1 educational TV station. Its cable TV subscribers are 7,343,800, and the digitization rate is 100%. The comprehensive coverage rate of radio programs is 99.85%; the comprehensive coverage rate of TV programs is 99.87%.