A jazz sound that is stylistically diverse, rich in melody and with an individual note, presented with a lot of panache: the Viennese trio FULL CRIMP is exactly that on their debut “Crux”. (Sessionwork Records).

Feeling connected to tradition and yet wanting to explore new musical shores, that’s the best way to describe the band’s motto. Full Crimp produce a sound on their debut work “Crux” in which musically many different things come together in a very harmonious and at the same time extremely diverse way. Florian Reider (piano) and his two colleagues Silas Isenmann (drums) and Lukas Florian (bass) define their musical field of activity broadly, both in terms of time and style. The three musicians, who are keen to experiment, make use of the tradition of jazz as well as its present, they move along clear structures as well as enjoy free play, they master the straight groove just as perfectly as they also their penchant for complex rhythms in rousing kind of live out.

A lot happens in the pieces of the Viennese trio. If you listen to the album, it’s almost as if you are on a rapid and very varied roller coaster ride through the most diverse musical moods and intensities. Swirl in one place Full Crimp passionately improvising, at other times the band swings in the most light-footed and casual form, then again it decelerates wonderfully and steers the action into atmospheric, calmer areas. The nice thing about the whole story is that everything stays in constant flux and never gets overly cerebral. You feel invited to dive deep into the music and let yourself be carried away by it.

In any case, the young Viennese band already shows with their debut what qualities they have. Florian Reider, Silas Isenmann and Lukas Florian bring to life a form of jazz that is always accessible, which catches and asks you to simply listen more closely and deal with what is being presented. A really nice first start.

Michael Ternai

