time network newsThe 65th Grammy nomination list was announced. Among the film and television awards, “Full House” took the lead in three categories, and films such as “Top Gun 2” and “King Richard” were nominated for best film and television song.

Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” was nominated for Best Song for a Movie and Best Soundtrack for a Movie, and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video. Xavier Dolan is nominated again for Best Music Video and Viola Davis is nominated for Audiobook.

The awards ceremony will be held at 9:00 on February 6, 2023, Beijing time.

“Full House”

best soundtrack

Elvis Presley

“Full House”

Stranger Things season 4, part 2

Top Gun 2: The Lone Ranger

“West Side Story”

Best Original Soundtrack

“The New Batman”

“Full House”

“007: No Time To Die”

“The Power of Dogs”

Succession Season 3

best video song

“Be Alive” “King Richard” Beyoncé

“Carolina” “The Girl in the Deep Swamp” Taylor Swift

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: The Maverick, Lady Gaga

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” “The Lady Warrior of Daho” Jesse Wilson & Angelique Kidjo

“Nobody Like U” “Metamorphosis” 4*Town

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, “Full House”, Carolina Gaitan, etc.

Lady Gaga, Top Gun 2: The Maverick

Best Music Video

“Easy on Me” Adele Director: Xavier Dolan

“Yet to Come” BTS Director: Yang-Shi Hejing Joy

“Woman” Cat in a Pod Director: Childe

“The Heart Part 5” Kendrick Lamar Director: Dave Fury & Kendrick Lamar

Harry Styles, As It Was Director: Tanu Muino

“All Too Well: The Short Film” Taylor Swift Director: Taylor Swift

Best Musical Movie

“Adele’s Only Concert of the Night”

Justin Bieber: Our World

“Bili Eilish O2 Concert”

“Motomami: Rosalia Concert”

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Legend

“Band, Frat, Barn”

Best Audiobook, Narration and Reading Recordings

Jamie Foxx, “Act Like You Got Some Sense”

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Finding Me” Viola Davis

“Music Is History” Amir-Khalib Thompson