Full of Hell, Primitive Man, Nekrodeus [19.06.2023: Postgarage, Graz]

Only recently did Full of Hell and Primitive Man on Suffocating Hallucination common cause – now they meet in the context of Primitive Hell-Tour also on the very well-filled 2nd floor of the Grazer Postgarage together.

First of all: It is simply sensational that Grazil Records and Barren Fields Booking as the organizers not only brought this constellation that makes fan dreams come true to Graz, but also offered entry to the spectacle at a (especially in today’s times) more than just fair price – great class! And the fact that the surrounding sound and the light show, including a fog machine that was perhaps used a little too generously, are completely convincing completes the joy of the guest performance Primitive Hell-Tour in Graz.

By the way, the prerequisites for this are also met by the local guests who open the evening Necrodeuswho, after about last the A Decade in Sodomunderline their level, which stands up to international comparison, with an astonishingly effortless vehemence, and in a position that would have condemned others to failure per se due to the excessively large shadow of two of the currently most important American bands of the hard school, simply create a good mood: Blackened The quartet (exceptionally with Norikum-bassist-loan) the target groups of the two main bands and even initiated the first pits with proper applause. Everything done right!

Setlist:

There is No Excuse

Asbestos

song of lead

Lifeloather

Lenore

Eat Dirt Taste Life

Necropolis

Black Rain

Then swap Primitive Man the place with those actually scheduled for the second part of the evening Full of Hell – what follows, however, is first of all an extensive sound check, because the sound is elementary in the nature of Ethan Lee McCarthy’s band: Primitive Man will consequently also sound so loud and intense, so spatially spread and black hole devouring that it literally wrings the plugs out of your ears, the precise drums behave like punches in the pit of your stomach and the wall of guitar and bass with a physically noticeable power in his spellbound.

In general, it’s remarkable that the band’s music is much more like an unprecedented catharsis live than on record, which doesn’t turn heaviness into a gimmick, but into an almost religious incantation. It is true that the imposing Hühne McCarthy, who is as impressive as the physical equivalent of his music, is enthroned in front of an imposing tower of amplifiers, monstrously above the events, to see how his face is distorted in a desperate agony of anger, sadness and nihilism when an almost dehumanized roar is brought on , but then actually gives the aesthetics of the trio an additional level that transcends physically in a stranglehold Khanate-Associations that lift the familiar material into a new sphere.

Perhaps appropriately, the trio are themselves apart from the almost half-hour, far too short set (despite being limited to Immersion and Caustic is well balanced because it dynamically sets its banging accents in the slowness and the noise improvisation aligned to ∞ The Lifer also claims an elementary part in the cosmos of the band, before requests for encores are dismissed by McCarthy in a friendly and distanced manner, which is quite illogical given the early start time: “Thank you, but there is not enough time!”), is relatively unapproachable, is before and after the nowhere to be seen in the green-lit fog show.

Setlist:

The Lifer

(Noise Improvisation Interlude)

Entity

Consumption

My Will

Victim

Completely different Full of Hellwho are constantly scurrying through the location almost eleven years after their first visit to Graz , drums up his band for signatures or tells anecdotes about Isolation Manin short, just seems like an all-round super-cool, down-to-earth guy, while his colleagues (who, by the way, have Gabe von Reaper‘s Gong as a replacement for Spencer Hazard, who stayed at home – and did an absolutely convincing job!) get lost in stories about the visit to the Schwarzenegger Museum, which was not only enthusiastic about toilet technology, or laugh crookedly about the upcoming troubles when crossing the border into Switzerland.

In any case, a really extremely likeable gang, who in between just organized the complete demolition in the Postgarage.

In the hellish red light, the quartet obviously amuses the sporadically inclined Nebelwerfer, who sporadically tends to be unrestrained, but apart from that there is little to laugh about – the band’s attacks spare no one.

Blow while mini plush mice are thrown onto the small stage Full of Hell, driven by the furious drummer Dave and a Zampano Dylan literally exploding with energy, compact salvos of their Death-infected Grindcore, which are so excessively and relentlessly energized that some breaks (or: sample-electrified interludes) in between are actually longer (have to be). ) than many songs: unfortunately – in terms of the occasionally faltering arc of suspense; sometimes mercifully because of the sweaty exertion in the pit, especially since the condition of the 2nd floor in front of the small stage is designed to be subtly dangerous for such undertakings.

Although it is a pity that the representatives of the Aurora Leaking From An Open Wound-EP have now been removed from the setlist, which was unsurprisingly based on standardized baselines, material from the upcoming LP can now be heard, as well as a demonstration of the fact that Garden of Burning Apparitions already had real class songs ready, which in addition to classics from Trumpeting Ecstasy, Amber Mote in the Black Vault, Rudiments of Mutilation as well as the lonely one Weeping Choir-Representative Silmar easily endure.

Besides, the Full of Noise-side of the group is much more effective live when the improvised harsh expeditions are unleashed around aggressive blast thunderstorms and raging broadsides, where the musicians indulge in excess with a choking Dylan on the synth pipe.

And yet the evening leaves you with a latently disappointing aftertaste in a special respect. After all, there was the not-so-secret hope that Full of Hell and Primitive Man the meeting – especially under the Primitive Hell-Banner operating – use for a symbiosis and at least excerpts from Suffocation Hallucination would bring to the stage together, especially since the respective sets of the two headliners are considered subjectively (and although Full of Hell let yourself be carried away to an encore anyway) felt just a little bit too unusual to inspire unconditionally, i.e. really completely exhausting.

Nevertheless: even if you can’t overlook this small, relative blemish, it still remains one of the concerts of the year.

Setlist:

Intro

Halogen Bulb

Asphyxiant Blessing

Digital Prison

Crawling Back to God

Bound Sphinx

Vessel Deserted

Bone Coral and Brine

Silmar

Burning Apparation

Eroding Shell

Reeking Tunnels

„New 1“

„-Noise-“

Amber Mote

Barb and Sap

Gnawed Flesh Encore:

[?]

