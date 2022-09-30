Home Entertainment Full trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s new ‘Bones and All’
Full trailer for Timothée Chalamet's new 'Bones and All'



Timothée Chalamet once again collaborated with “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino for the new film “Bones and All”. After taking the lead in winning the best director award at this year’s Venice Film Festival, this time finally ushered in the full version of the trailer, revealing more bloody romance story.

“Bones and All” is adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name. It is about love, growth, and the moral issue of “cannibalism.” Lee, a wandering teenager who was deprived of public power, embarks on a long-distance adventure together, but his terrifying past and whether he can fight back will determine whether their love has a chance to survive each other’s differences. Other cast members of the film also include Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg who play heroine Maren, etc. It is expected to be released in Taiwan on November 24, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

